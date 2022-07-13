Ambetter of Illinois Health Plan Announces $10,000 Contribution to Support the Greater Chicago Food Depository's Workforce Development Initiatives

The Food Depository's programs will prepare un/underemployed individuals for quality jobs

CHICAGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of Illinois, a health insurance marketplace plan and subsidiary of Centene Corp., announced today a $10,000 contribution to the Greater Chicago Food Depository's workforce training programs to address the root causes of hunger, including unemployment and poverty.

Ambetter Health executives present the “big check” to the Greater Chicago Food Depository on May 18, 2022 (PRNewswire)

The Food Depository's programs, supported in part by Ambetter, will provide employment opportunities for an estimated 140 students annually as they work toward industry credentials, required by many food and logistics industry employers and start meaningful careers.

"The Greater Chicago Food Depository's workforce development training programs strengthen the health and economic stability of the communities it serves. It provides strong workforce training and education that addresses much of the root causes of food insecurity," said Kevin Counihan, President of Ambetter Health on behalf of Ambetter of Illinois. "Ambetter Health is proud to support these initiatives through Ambetter of Illinois in tandem with the Greater Chicago Food Depository as it provides the skill enhancement needed to provide meaningful employment to community residents."

"Employment helps people overcome poverty and hunger. Support from Ambetter of Illinois helps ensure that our neighbors have the skills and supports to enter high-quality careers," said Malik Kemokai, Director of Workforce Development Strategy & Operations of the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

The organization offers hybrid workforce training programming and will focus on skills needed to gain immediate employment in industries and jobs in high demand. Recognizing that students may have other needs preventing them from attaining employment, the Food Depository also provides additional resources such as job readiness education and financial literacy to set them up for success.

Recently, Ambetter presented a "big check" to the Food Depository followed by a tour of the facility's program and training areas, and a group volunteer event in which Ambetter staff helped package nearly 4,000 pounds of fresh produce.

For more information about the Food Depository and their workforce development programs, please visit chicagosfoodbank.org/job-training.

About Ambetter of Illinois

Ambetter of Illinois serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of Illinois is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, please visit ambetterofillinois.com.

About Greater Chicago Food Depository

The Greater Chicago Food Depository, Chicago's food bank, believes a healthy community starts with food. The Food Depository is at the center of a network of more than 700 partner organizations and programs – food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, mobile distributions and other partners – working to bring food, dignity and hope to our neighbors across Chicago and Cook County. The Food Depository addresses the root causes of hunger with job training, advocacy and other innovative solutions. The Food Depository is a proud member of Feeding America – the national network of food banks. Learn more at chicagosfoodbank.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ambetter of Illinois