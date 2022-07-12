Tampa General Hospital and Tower Radiology Create TGH Imaging powered by Tower

The new name marks the next phase in Tampa General's purchase of Tower Radiology.

TAMPA, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital and Tower Radiology have taken the next step in expanding their footprint by renaming Tower Radiology to TGH Imaging powered by Tower.

The new TGH Imaging powered by Tower name marks the next phase in Tampa General’s purchase of Tower Radiology. (PRNewswire)

In January of this year, Tampa General announced it had fully purchased Tower Radiology, expanding its state-wide outpatient sites to 83 with the addition of Tower's 21 imaging centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa General was previously a 50% partner in Tower before this recent purchase of the remaining 50% ownership interest.

After decades of working closely, it was a natural fit for Tower and Tampa General to come together to combine Tower's 25 years of industry expertise and Tampa General's drive to deliver world-class patient care through innovation to enhance the quality and coordination of outpatient care and achieve the optimal patient experience and outcomes.

Under the leadership of Sherri Lewman, senior vice president of enterprise imaging, TGH Imaging powered by Tower will bring together essential assets that will significantly increase access, maximize efficiency, and enhance quality to benefit patients and physicians in the area.

"This purchase builds on the long history of success and partnership between Tower Radiology and TGH to bring world-class care to Tampa Bay," stated Lewman. "The endeavor will allow TGH to streamline care between the inpatient and outpatient settings, ensuring our patients receive a seamless and high-quality experience across the system of care. Additionally, increasing our footprint by 21 locations means that Tampa General patients can get the care and diagnostics they need closer to home."

Named to the enterprise imaging position in January of this year, Lewman brings more than two decades of experience to her role. She is a Certified Nuclear Medicine Technologist (CNMT) and holds a master's degree in health administration from Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton.

Future plans call for more investment in innovation and expansion of the outpatient radiology footprint throughout the state while continuing to set the standard in radiology with excellent service and advanced technology.

ABOUT TGH IMAGING powered by TOWER

TGH Imaging powered by Tower, provides advanced radiology services in a comfortable, convenient, outpatient setting at 21 locations throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, and Palm Beach Counties. Accredited in nine radiology modalities by the American College of Radiology, awarded a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence and designated as a Lung Cancer Screening Center. TGH Imaging offers specialized services such as 3D mammography, high field wide-bore MRI, weight-bearing open MRI, extremity open MRI, cardiac MRI, CT low-dose lung screening and PET/CT. Tower's 65 plus board-certified radiologists hold certifications in all 11 radiology subspecialties and participate in the academic missions of research and teaching through serving as faculty for USF College of Medicine, Department of Radiology. For more information, go to www.TGHimaging.com.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top four hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations, and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2020, provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org .

Media Contact: Karen Barrera

Assistant Director of Communications & Partnerships

(813) 844-8725 (direct)

(813) 928-1603 (cell)

kbarrera@tgh.org

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital