Spirit Airlines Goes Big in Texas by Bringing Ultra-Low Fares and Nonstop Service to San Antonio

Special introductory fare of $89 gets San Antonians onboard daily flights to

Las Vegas and Orlando starting November 2022

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is "Spurring" more convenient travel options with the announcement of its new, nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport (SAT). The new service launches with daily, nonstop routes to Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO), offering affordable options to the two popular leisure destinations.

"Our low fares and daily flights make it easy and more accessible for San Antonio families to discover these two world-class entertainment destinations," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We are also excited to offer our current Guests affordable access to the Alamo City to experience the attractions, rich history, and vibrant culture that have earned it a top vacation destination ranking in Texas."

Spirit Airlines Routes at SAT: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Las Vegas (LAS) Daily November 17, 2022 Orlando (MCO) Daily November 17, 2022

"Spirit coming to San Antonio International Airport gives our community more family-friendly travel options. They can enjoy the sites and sounds of Las Vegas and have a fun time enjoying all Orlando has to offer," said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports at the San Antonio Airport System. "Also, more people in Florida and Nevada can come and see how special San Antonio is – with cheaper fares that are too good to pass up. It's a win-win because it's making traveling to far destinations more accessible."

San Antonio will be the fourth Texas airport Spirit serves, adding to its operations in Austin (AUS), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), and Houston (IAH). Furthermore, Spirit sees big opportunity in Texas and has added more flights and seats to its overall Texas service in the last year.

Spirit's entrance in San Antonio comes after the carrier recently announced its new aircraft maintenance facility at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), further strengthening its ties to Texas. The maintenance complex includes two aircraft bays and ramp space for up to four aircraft, as well as warehouse, shops, and office space.

Introductory Fare

Guests in San Antonio, Las Vegas, and Orlando can enjoy an introductory fare starting at $89 one-way for travel from November 30 - December 14, 2022, with a Friday and Sunday exclusion. Must be purchased 21 days in advance to be eligible.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The entrance into San Antonio demonstrates Spirit's continued commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 24 brand new planes planned for delivery this year, and 33 more planes projected for delivery in 2023.

An all-new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat®.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

