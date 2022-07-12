Solvias Acquires Cergentis to Bolster Biologics and Cell & Gene Therapy Capabilities

Leading Global Analytical Laboratory Expands Testing Solutions to Support Development of Safe & Effective Advanced Therapies

News Summary

Solvias, one of the world's leading independent pharmaceutical testing and manufacturing companies, has acquired Netherlands -based Cergentis to bolster its biologics and cell & gene therapy testing capabilities.

With global sales of cell & gene therapies projected to accelerate at a 63% compound annual growth rate, more researchers require sophisticated solutions to validate the safety & efficacy of these advanced new therapies.

Cergentis enables Solvias to provide customers with proprietary technology and knowledge steeped in fast-evolving genomic techniques that support effective decision-making and R&D program design.

KAISERAUGST, Switzerland, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvias, one of the world's leading independent pharmaceutical testing and manufacturing companies, announced today that it has acquired Utrecht, Netherlands-based Cergentis. The acquisition bolsters Solvias' platform of biologics and cell and gene therapy (CGT) testing solutions.

(PRNewswire)

Cergentis is a cornerstone acquisition that expands Solvias' solutions supporting complex and emerging therapies.

According to pharmaceutical market intelligence provider, Evaluate, global sales of cell and gene therapies are projected to accelerate at a 63% compound annual growth rate through 2026. As more researchers leverage emerging genetic engineering techniques to develop complex, novel medicines, they require sophisticated solutions to analyze their safety and effectiveness.

With the addition of Cergentis, Solvias supports the increasing number of global pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract development and manufacturing organizations developing genetically engineered therapies with an expanded platform of testing services highlighted by:

a highly scientific team possessing advanced degrees and deep expertise steeped in emerging genome techniques and evolving regulatory requirements

proprietary genomic analysis technology that delivers comprehensive data in a single experiment that enables effective decision-making and R&D program design

a global network serving customers across three continents

customized support for distinct genetic engineering applications, including cell and gene therapy, cell line development & genetically engineered models

specialized knowledge in genomic sequencing of early-stage cell lines to support one of the first steps in the R&D process

high-touch support encompassing end-to-end logistical services, digital project management and reporting capabilities to enable rapid turnaround time

Archie Cullen, CEO, Solvias, stated:

"We are relentlessly focused on ensuring the safety of new therapies in development. Cergentis is a cornerstone acquisition that expands our solutions supporting complex and emerging therapies. We will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions that add specialized capabilities to our offering and advance our goal of being a forerunner in our industry."

Joris Schuurmans, CEO, Cergentis, added:

"We are excited to become part of a global leader that complements our scientific expertise, innovation and customer service. Solvias and Cergentis share a deep commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality solutions and support to safely get their products into the hands of patients who need them."

Effective immediately, Mr. Schuurmans will join Solvias' leadership team and continue to lead operations for Cergentis.

Cergentis marks Solvias' second acquisition since partnering with health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners in 2020. The company has recruited industry leaders to join its board and commenced a program to significantly upgrade and expand its information technology platform and infrastructure to support its plans for global expansion.

Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed. Achelous Partners served as the advisor to Cergentis on the transaction.

About Cergentis

Cergentis is a trusted genomics-focused biotechnology company providing services and in-house solutions based on its proprietary genomic analysis platform to all leading biopharmaceutical companies and renowned research institutes. With widely published and recognized genetic analyses, Cergentis supports a global customer base in the characterization and QC of genetically engineered models, biopharmaceutical cell line development, and cell- and gene therapy products. By helping to de-risk R&D program decisions, minimizing time-to-clinic, providing objective genomic evidence for regulators, and supporting patient safety, Cergentis aims to support biopharmaceutical medicine development programs worldwide. For more information, visit cergentis.com.

About Solvias AG

Solvias is a worldwide leader in contract research, development and manufacturing for the pharmaceutical, biotech, material science and cosmetic industries. Drawing on 20 years of scientific excellence, the company provides flexible and scalable analytical and manufacturing solutions that ensure the integrity of pharmaceutical and medical device products across their life cycle. Headquartered in Kaiseraugst near Basel, Switzerland, Solvias and its laboratories operate to the highest standards and in accordance with ISO, GMP, GLP and FDA regulations. For more information, visit solvias.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solvias