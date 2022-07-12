Private Advisor Group Launches Entreda as Cybersecurity Risk-Mitigation and Compliance Solution

Firms aligned in helping financial advisors diminish cybersecurity risk, protect client data and comply with fast-changing regulations

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreda, an award-winning developer of integrated cybersecurity compliance software and solutions for the wealth management and insurance industries, today announced that Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, which oversees over $30 billion in client assets, has selected Entreda as its cybersecurity risk mitigation and compliance solution.

Entreda (PRNewsfoto/Entreda) (PRNewswire)

The two companies are aligned in helping financial advisors diminish cybersecurity risk, protect client data and comply with fast-changing regulations. Starting in April, Entreda was made available to Private Advisor Group's Investment Advisor Representative community as a benefit of affiliation. Being that LPL Financial is also partnered with Entreda to help protect systems against cyber-attacks, this launch makes the application a fit for Private Advisor Group's entire advisor community. Services are offered through Entreda's Unify Platform featuring 24x7 monitoring and response for threats and vulnerabilities.

Sid Yenamandra, CEO and founder of Entreda, a Smarsh company, said, "As the wealth management universe adapts to modern technology and remote advisor-client relationships, firms more than ever need to know whether they can trust their networks across different time zones and geographical location. Industry leaders see that the quality of services provided to clients cannot be guaranteed, however, a robust third-party risk-management capability allows safer access to cloud-based apps and other tools. Entreda's edge in identifying and fixing gaps in all-important networks and our high-profile partnerships with some of the nation's largest wealth management firms, make us a great solution for firms like Private Advisor Group."

Philip Coniglio, Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer at Private Advisor Group said, "Independent financial advisors need to know that the networks they and their clients use enhance security and protect them from cyberattacks, particularly ransomware. Private Advisor Group is a family of like-minded advisors who hold high value in placing clients' interests first and are committed to growing their business as entrepreneurs and financial experts. Entreda will allow our advisors to safely build thriving practices while staying ahead of the competition."

The Unify Platform will provide Private Advisor Group's advisor community with constant, around-the-clock endpoint monitoring. Unify complements existing security software and was built to provide an added layer of protection and to save advisors time with adhering to security requirements. Entreda's risk-based authentication uses scores to determine whether a computer poses a security threat. It also aids in detecting issues and giving a path to addressing threats quickly and compliantly.

About Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh

Entreda is the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the independent financial advice industry. Its Unify platform monitors endpoints on client networks, offers advanced network vulnerability scanning and automatically remediates vulnerabilities. Entreda's proprietary Cyber Risk Number safeguards clients' data and its Third-Party Risk Management program helps firms easily implement their own vendor risk assessment process. Entreda acquired cloud-based platform Privva in October 2021, further consolidating its position as a provider of vendor risk management services for wealth management. Entreda won the Wealth Management Industry Award for Top Cybersecurity vendor in 2019 and 2020 and was named in the 2021 T3 Inside Information Advisor Software Survey as the market leader for cybersecurity resources. For more information, visit the Entreda Unify page on Smarsh.com.

Entreda was acquired by Smarsh, the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations, in May 2020. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, N.J., Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. Serving over $30 billion in assets under management, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies that strive to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession solutions and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top ten registered investment advisory firm since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

Media Contacts:

Entreda and Smarsh

Joseph Kuo/Elizabeth Shim

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4861

jkuo@haventower.com or eshim@haventower.com

Private Advisor Group

Kelly Coulter

480-815-8695

kelly.coulter@privateadvisorgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entreda