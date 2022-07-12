Online Secondhand Furniture Marketplace Kaiyo Announces West Coast Expansion

Kaiyo's Los Angeles Debut Furthers its Mission to Keep Furniture out of Landfills and Increase Participation in the Circular Economy

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiyo , a full-service marketplace for gently-used furniture committed to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet, today announced its West Coast debut. With this expansion, Kaiyo will offer those in the greater Los Angeles area the ability to quickly and easily buy and sell high-quality, pre-owned pieces from coveted brands. Expanding to the West Coast is the next phase in Kaiyo's mission of making great furniture accessible to everyone and sustainable for the planet and comes on the heels of success throughout the Northeast, including in New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

"Furniture is one of the largest waste categories in the U.S., meaning millions of pounds of furniture ends up in landfills each year. As a company rooted in sustainability, we believe that's unacceptable, which is why this expansion means so much to us. Since launching, we have successfully kept more than three million pounds of furniture out of landfills, and with our West Coast launch, we look forward to accelerating that number," said Alpay Koralturk, Founder and CEO of Kaiyo. "Put simply, Kaiyo takes the hassle and headache out of making a sustainable choice, and we are proud to continue our rapid expansion across the country."

Kaiyo's West Coast expansion will include service to Los Angeles and surrounding areas such as Beverly Hills, Venice, Santa Monica, and more. Starting today, buyers can save up to 90% on pieces from trusted names such as Restoration Hardware, Design Within Reach, West Elm, Room & Board, CB2, and more. Kaiyo offers white-glove delivery starting at just $19, with pieces arriving in just a couple of weeks. Kaiyo will also allow buyers to pick up online orders from its new 78,418 square-foot warehouse in Chino, California. Sellers will get a fast, free pickup, plus Kaiyo will professionally clean, photograph, and securely store items in addition to handling delivery to buyers — all at no cost. Kaiyo also provides sellers with an Instant Offer immediately after their pickup appointment, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows them to cash out without waiting for their item to sell.

Most recently, Kaiyo raised $36 million in Series B bringing Kaiyo's funding to nearly $50M, and has plans for continued geographic expansion. By growing to new markets and making it fast and convenient to buy or sell furniture, Kaiyo hopes to encourage greater participation in the circular economy.

To learn more about Kaiyo, visit kaiyo.com and follow their Instagram @getkaiyo .

ABOUT KAIYO:

Kaiyo is an online furniture marketplace dedicated to great design, exceptional customer care, and a more sustainable planet. Kaiyo makes buying and selling furniture simple and sustainable by providing deep discounts on top brands to its buyers and by handling the moving, pickup, photography, cleaning, and delivery for its sellers. Kaiyo now serves and provides white-glove delivery to Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. metropolitan areas, and offers nationwide delivery through third-party carriers. The company is backed by Edison Partners, Moderne Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Correlation Ventures, and Max Ventures.

