Legacy Insurance and Financial Services Partners with Integrity to Elevate Agent Opportunities

DALLAS , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Legacy Insurance and Financial Services ("Legacy"), an independent marketing organization ("IMO") and financial services provider based in Salt Lake City, Utah. As part of the acquisition, Larry Gray, Managing Partner of Legacy, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity and Wayne Gray, Founding Partner of Legacy, will become a Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Legacy has become renowned for helping families across the West protect their assets and financially prepare for retirement. Founder Wayne Gray entered the insurance industry in 1980 and spent nearly three decades contributing to the growth of some of the nation's largest agencies. In 2006, he launched Legacy by utilizing the best practices of high-touch service and extensive agent training he had developed earlier in his career. Wayne's son, Larry, joined the company in 2008, following a decade of service as an infantry officer and a tour of active duty in Iraq. Larry assumed executive leadership soon after and has been a driving force behind Legacy's impressive annual growth, which reached 46 percent in 2021. Legacy also enjoys one of the industry's strongest agent retention rates through a highly effective hybrid model of training systems and mentorship.

"Larry and Wayne are true visionaries who see obstacles only as opportunities," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "We are proud to partner with agencies like Legacy because they care passionately about doing the right thing for their agents and clients. Integrity offers its partners world-class support and remarkable opportunities for collaboration and growth. Likewise, Legacy offers Integrity the opportunity to grow its team of leaders and become an even stronger company. As an Integrity partner, Legacy can now utilize the proprietary, end-to-end systems and resources that will magnify their success. We're so proud to have Larry, Wayne and their team join us on our mission to innovate insurance, and we're thrilled to welcome them to Integrity."

"My military background allowed me to lead and serve people who were facing some of the greatest challenges of their lives. That experience gave me greater empathy and a desire to protect others," explained Larry Gray, Managing Partner of Legacy. "Integrity shares Legacy's goal to serve American families — their commitment and culture align perfectly with our values. This partnership gives us access to a national stage where we can help more seniors protect their health and wealth than ever before. We also gain an even greater ability to attract talented individuals who share our passion for service. The challenges we take on today will better prepare us for the success we will have tomorrow and we're confident Integrity is preparing Legacy for our best days ahead."

The Grays' perspective and work ethic will further bolster Integrity's rapidly growing partner network — a diverse group of industry leaders who collaborate to design and implement cohesive life, health and wealth solutions. Integrity partners help Americans plan and prepare for the good days ahead by collaborating on solutions that optimize insurance and financial services processes.

"Integrity offers us proprietary platforms and best practices we haven't yet incorporated into our business," said Wayne Gray, Founding Partner of Legacy. "Our agents will be thrilled to have access to more products, carriers and technology, all of which will make the important work they do easier and faster. This partnership secures the future of Legacy and positions us for exciting growth opportunities as the industry continues to evolve. With Integrity, we have a partner who is willing to go the distance with us, and we're excited for what our future holds."

Integrity's comprehensive insurtech platform makes it possible for agencies like Legacy to reach their full potential by using industry-leading technology and services. The platform encompasses offerings such as real-time quoting and enrollment systems, customer relationship management software and product development. By taking full advantage of Integrity's infrastructure of business services available to all partners, Legacy can streamline administrative functions while prioritizing growth strategies. These shared services include areas such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, legal and compliance, and access to a world-class advertising and marketing firm.

Furthermore, Legacy now has the exciting opportunity to offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Legacy's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Legacy.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with more than 450,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place more than $12 billion in new sales and oversee more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Legacy

Legacy Insurance and Financial Services is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since 2006, Legacy has expanded to operate in offices throughout the Western United States, serving seniors in the states of Utah, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Idaho. The agency specializes in Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans, indemnity policies, life insurance and annuities. As a master brokerage, Legacy maintains relationships with well over 200 companies. In 2021, Legacy served over 30,000 existing policyholders and issued over 5,000 new policies, securing more than $8 million in paid premium.

