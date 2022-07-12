ADAMEVE.COM ASKS: HAVE YOU EVER HAD SEX IN PUBLIC?

COMPARES TO QUESTION ASKED 10 YEARS AGO

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that compares results to the same question they asked 10 years ago: Have you ever had sex in public? And the answers may surprise you.

While many people fantasize about making love in a public place, how many actually risk getting caught? Based on adameve.com's latest findings, not as many couples are seeking this thrill as they did 10 years ago. In 2011, 52% of the respondents said they had engaged in sex in a public place, while only 46% of 2021's respondents did. Over 47% of those surveyed in 2011 said they had not ever had sex in public, compared to 39% in 2021. And respondents in 2021 seem a little more shy with sharing, as well. In 2011, only 1% of those polled preferred not to answer the question, while nearly 15% of the respondents in 2021 refused to provide a response.

Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve, believes these numbers may simply be indicative of today's current climate. "We've spent the last several years avoiding doing most anything in public," Skyler says. "Because couples have become accustomed to being inside for the past two years, they may need a thawing period to feel comfortable exhibiting public displays of affection. This includes everything from holding hands and kissing to more risky sex in public."

Chad Davis, Marketing Director for Adam & Eve, adds, "Regardless of location, Adam & Eve offers a wide variety of products to enhance any erotic encounter."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

