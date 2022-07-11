Tim Hortons Foundation Camps Integrates QR Codes Into Camp Day Awareness Campaign

QR Codes Make it Easy for Guests to Scan to Support Programs That Make a Difference

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scanbuy, Inc., the global leader in mobile marketing solutions, is proud to support Tim Hortons® 31st annual Camp Day to be held on July 13th, when restaurant owners in Canada and the United States will donate 100 percent of hot and iced coffee proceeds to support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Camp Day QR Code (PRNewswire)

"We are excited about integrating QR Codes into Camp Day awareness." Shannon Hall - Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

This year, QR Codes will be integrated into the Camp Day awareness campaign to help guests quickly learn about Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and donate to the effort. QR codes will be featured on point-of-purchase materials and other marketing collateral, and Scanbuy's technology takes it from there. With a quick scan of the QR code, guests will be instantly directed to the Foundation's website where they can access more information about the programs offered, the impact on underserved communities, and ways to donate time and funds.

"We are excited about integrating QR Codes into Camp Day awareness," said Shannon Hall, Executive Officer, Fundraising at Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. "The easier it is for guests to learn about Tims Camps, the more likely they are to support our efforts to change the lives of youth that need us most."

Formulated to help today's disadvantaged youth prepare for a bright future, Tim Hortons Foundation Camps are skills-based models designed to help children reach their full potential. With a focus on confidence, leadership, resilience, and courage, kids from all walks of life have the opportunity to benefit from the camp experience at no charge.

"Our involvement with Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is the perfect match for our company culture," said Maryann Moschides, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager for Scanbuy. "We are always thrilled when our technology is used to support such an important cause."

The public is invited to visit any Tim Hortons restaurant in Canada and the United States on July 13th to support the Camp Day effort and learn more about the impact of Tims Camps. There are several ways to participate on Camp Day, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps via these opportunities:

Purchasing a hot coffee, iced coffee, or placing a Tim Hortons Take 12 order

Buying colorful Camp Day bracelets displaying the themes of confidence, leadership, resilience, or courage

Rounding up your order to the nearest dollar

Those interested in making a one-time or monthly donation may do so at https://timscamps.com/ways-to-give/.

About Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 to expand the horizon of what is possible for young people. A leader in youth development programming, Tims Camps support youth from low-income homes between the ages of 12 to 16 – an important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through a multi-year, camp-based program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience and responsibility, which empower them to believe in their potential. With seven camps in North America that run year-round Summer and School Programs, youth are supported to thrive when they return home, to excel in post-secondary education, to succeed at work and to contribute positively to their communities. More than 300,000 kids have attended a Foundation camp at no cost to them or their families. For more information about Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, please visit www.timscamps.com.

About Scanbuy

Scanbuy is the industry leader in providing technology solutions and services that promote mobile marketing, advertising, shopping, product discovery, loyalty, and power intelligent connections between the physical and digital world. The Scanbuy suite of products empowers brands with smart QR Codes to deliver experiences beyond a simple web connection. Smart QR Codes with rich real-time data analytics allow for better decisions, experiences, and growth.

Scanbuy continues to be the QR Code provider of choice by enterprises around the globe to deliver engagement from the physical to the digital, whether on products, packaging, marketing materials, coupons, TV/streaming advertisements, and so much more. For more information on Scanbuy's entire family of products, including mobile couponing and insights, visit https://www.scanbuy.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Maryann Moschides

Scanbuy Inc.

CMO & General Manager

212-278-0128

press@scanbuy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scanbuy, Inc.