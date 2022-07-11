SparkCognition Government Systems' (SGS) Awarded Spot on $950 Million Air Force Contract to Advance JADC2 Efforts

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), developing trusted artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for defense and national security, has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of AI capabilities across platforms and domains. The solutions will use data, cloud, artificial intelligence, and much more to bring in information, analyze it, and deliver it to troops to make decisions faster.

SGS will work with the DoD to help develop and integrate these applications across multiple domains, delivering next-generation AI technologies tailored to national defense. This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

"We're thrilled to be selected by the Air Force to help improve multi-domain awareness utilizing our proven patented AI technologies," said Logan Jones, President and General Manager of SGS. "At SGS, we've demonstrated the real-world capabilities of AI-powered mission readiness and battle management through military exercises like the International Maritime Exercise and Autonomous Warrior, and this contract with the USAF gives us the opportunity to expand the real-world value of our solutions across all domains of the DoD."

SGS' AI technologies are built uniquely for government and national defense missions to enable seamless edge-to-enterprise deployment, with an execution model that enables insights to be captured and acted upon wherever necessary–ultimately maximizing decision dominance. SGS' open-architecture, hardware-agnostic solutions enable quick, easy integration with allies and partners, and can integrate diverse sets of data types and sources to enable richer insights and greater velocity of decision-making. Through the contract, SGS will apply these unique capabilities to the emerging set of problems facing the USAF, supporting the DoD's ability to prevail in all operational domains.

About SparkCognition Government Systems

SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SparkCognition, is the first artificial intelligence (AI) company devoted entirely to government and national defense. By developing and operationalizing next-generation AI-powered systems, SGS enables government organizations to meet the needs of their most pressing national security missions. SGS advances government operations by analyzing complex data to inform and accelerate intelligent decisions, applying predictive and prescriptive analytics to improve logistics, deploying autonomy technology for power projection systems, using AI and machine learning for large-scale processing of unstructured data, and more. For in-depth information about SGS and its offerings, visit www.sparkgov.ai .

