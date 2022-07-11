OTC GLOBAL HOLDINGS RECOGNIZED AS BROKER OF THE YEAR FOR THE FIFTH TIME

THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT INTERDEALER BROKER IN THE WORLD WINS THE PRESTIGIOUS ENERGY RISK AWARD AS IT CELEBRATES ITS FIFTEENTH ANNIVERSARY

LONDON and HOUSTON and NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading independent interdealer broker OTC Global Holdings (OTCGH) continues to strengthen its worldwide leadership position as it is recognized with Energy Risk's 2022 Broker of the Year award. Over the past 15 years, OTC Global Holdings has transformed into a highly technological brokerage firm focused 100% on global commodity markets, and being named Broker of the Year in 2011, 2016, 2017, 2019, and now 2022. "Since 2007, we've worked hard to compile the best talent in the world and an operation powered by EOXLive, our proprietary technology. Today, one third of worldwide natural gas options, one third of all NAPTHA and one third of global gas-oil futures moves between our shops," said Javier Loya, Chairman and Co-CEO of OTC Global Holdings.

OTCGH's portfolio includes nearly 20 of the industry's most powerful and agile independent brokerages across the world.

OTCGH has built an unparalleled business model, focusing on three key operational pillars: (1) high quality execution; (2) unrivaled customer service and; (3) innovative technology with EOXLive. Joe Kelly, President and Co-CEO of OTC Global Holdings explained, "We want to provide solutions for all of our clients' trading needs. Having the premiere liquidity pools around the globe and the products, means we have the top experts in that space. In times like these, you can't just look at a screen, you need to have that expertise, you need to have all the information together. So, taking research, analytics, an expert to talk to, market data, unparalleled trade execution, and tying that together with not only a physical product but at the same time giving you the freight along with it, the ship logistics to move it, and your financial hedge, that itself makes it incredibly efficient and very valuable for the trader."

OTCGH's portfolio includes nearly 20 of the industry's most powerful and agile independent brokerages across the world. The company serves more than 500 institutional clients, including over 70 members of the Global Fortune 500, and transacts in hundreds of different commodity delivery points in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. According to Joe Kelly, "commodity markets will continue to experience a radical transformation throughout the next decade due to the global linking of energy markets." "As we move forward into a new era, the time is now to continue to innovate, incorporate new products around renewable energy, and consolidate our leadership position in every commodity market around the world. The time is now to accelerate our journey with technological superiority and high-quality broker execution," he added.

Energy Risk's Broker of the Year award is the most prestigious recognition in the industry, recognizing innovation in trading and risk management, demonstrated prudent energy risk management and expertise and thought leadership in energy derivatives and other risk management tools. "This year's award is very special. It comes on our fifteenth anniversary and it is a testament to our expertise, our leadership and our teamwork. To be recognized as Broker of the Year five times, it takes a team that wants to roll up their sleeves and know that their working for each other and, ultimately, for our clients," concluded Javier Loya.

Visit otcgh.com to learn more or watch a short video here: https://vimeo.com/718433168

About OTC Global Holdings

OTCGH is the world's largest independent institutional broker of commodities, covering financial and physical instruments from offices in Chicago, Geneva, Houston, London, Louisville, New Jersey, New York and Singapore. OTCGH has been awarded "Broker of the Year" by Energy Risk. With a portfolio of nearly 20 companies, OTCGH is a liquidity provider on CBOT, ICE, NYMEX, and NODAL. The company serves more than 450 institutional clients, including over 70 members of the Global Fortune 500, and transacts in hundreds of different commodity delivery points in Asia, Europe and the Americas. www.otcgh.com

