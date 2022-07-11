Direct Digital Holdings to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital"), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 P.M. ET to discuss the results.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed at https://ir.directdigitalholdings.com/.

About Direct Digital Holdings

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art supply- and demand-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. The holding group's supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses LLC and Orange142, LLC deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare and travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' buy-side solution manages over 200 clients daily, and the sell-side solution serves over 80,000 advertisers generating over 70+ billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

