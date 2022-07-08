12-FT MUMMY AT LOWE'S IS ANIMATED WITH 4 SELECTABLE LED COLORS

This giant decorative Mummy moves its torso, is poseable and features an eerie sound with flickering light effect in red, green, blue or white.

DALLAS, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween decorating enthusiasts will have a thrilling new option at Lowe's this year: A giant, 12-foot animated Mummy with poseable arms, creepy sound effects, and an eerie, flickering light effect.

The 12-FT Mummy at Lowe's moves its torso, is poseable and features an eerie sound with flickering light effects.

The astonishing new 12-foot Mummy by Gemmy Industries makes a spooktacular addition to any outdoor Halloweenscape or indoor space with vaulted ceilings.

Draped in distressed, discolored fabric, this towering skeletal mummy makes terrifying moans as it turns to greet unsuspecting visitors. Poseable arms allows decorators to get the perfect haunted stance.

Programmed with flickering ShortCircuit™ lighting technology, decorators may choose between four LED color options: red, green, blue or classic warm white. A convenient timer allows for 6 hours on and 18 hours off, with the ability to set a specific start time. The giant Mummy also features sound and motion activation with off switch.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lowe's on delivering this amazing animated Mummy to Halloween decorators," said Lia Cerizo, director of product development at Gemmy Industries. "He features many of the amazing technology innovations we've developed over the years, and it's an absolute delight to see him come to life."

The giant,12-Foot animated Mummy (MSRP $348.00) is available now online at Lowe's Home Improvement.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

