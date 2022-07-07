Viking Enterprise Solutions Launches High Density and High Availability Enterprise Storage Solution

VDS41022 Includes Compact Design, Patented Thermal Architecture and Unique I/O Layout that Supports 24G SAS (SAS-4) I/O Protocols

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), today announced availability of the VDS41022 JBOD storage enclosure, the highest density solution in a standard one-meter rack that supports 24G SAS (SAS-4) storage protocols.

The VDS41022 has a 4U standard rack width design that packs 102 large form factor drives with configurations exceeding 2 petabytes of storage in a one-meter deep rack including the cable management arm. The patented thermal management solution enables a high-density environment that is combined with an optimized data path topology to ensure that maximum bandwidth is available from all of the drives. Its unique design provides the flexibility to support either current SAS-3 or emerging SAS-4 I/O infrastructures. The split drive plane layout optimizes signal integrity, which enables use of up to 5-meter passive copper cables in new 24G SAS (SAS-4) products.

"Adoption of 24G SAS storage protocols is occurring faster than initially expected, driven by the continuously increasing demand for data and data analytics," said Rick Kumar, SVP of Product Design and Engineering for Viking Enterprise Solutions. "The VDS41022 provides the flexibility to support this transition, ultimately providing faster access to data with double the bandwidth as 24G SAS infrastructures take hold."

The VDS41022 is now shipping. For more information, please see the product brief.

About Viking Enterprise Solutions

Viking Enterprise Solutions, a product division of Sanmina Corporation, provides advanced data center products including solid-state memory and disk-based storage server appliances, JBOD storage systems and other products for a variety of data center and storage applications. Viking Enterprise Solutions award winning products are tailored for integration into OEM, system integrator and data center products, reducing development and operating costs while improving time-to-market. More information is available at www.vikingenterprisesolutions.com.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, automotive and energy industries. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Media Contact

Gerard O'Neill

Sanmina Corporation

gerard.oneill@sanmina.com

+353 87 903 6426

Sales Inquiries

Greg McNeil

Viking Enterprise Solutions

greg.mcneil@vikingenterprise.com

(408) 406-2076

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782503/Viking_Enterprise_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Viking Enterprise Solutions