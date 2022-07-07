Technology Meets Artistry in the New TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition

In Partnership with Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), the Special Edition Device Pairs all the Great Features of the CAMON 19 Pro with Industry-First Light Sensing Technology

Color Changing Design Pays Tribute to 20th Century Art Icon Piet Mondrian

BOSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, a global premium smartphone brand, today announced it has partnered with Museum of Fine Arts, Boston to unveil the CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Gift Set with a TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition smartphone - the world's first smart device that uses "sunlight drawing" technology to allow the phone to change colors in sunlight – creating a device that is both artistic and intuitive. In addition to the device, included in the special edition gift set is a pair of TECNO TWS SONIC 1 earbuds, and other two Mondrian-style accessories.

TECNO's "sunlight drawing" technology – more formally known as polychromatic photoisomer technology – is a process that breaks through the technical limitations of single-color or dual-color discoloration, and inspired by the impressionist works of Mondrian, enabling the phone's shell to follow geometrical patterns of color change in the sun.

"We've taken everything our users love about CAMON series – great camera, stylish look and super thin bezel - and created a smartphone experience that delivers a truly one-of-a-kind aesthetic never before seen on a mobile device," said Lucia Liu, Chief Brand Officer, TECNO. "Today, with the continuous development of the consumer experience economy, art and commercial products are now intertwined. We are so excited to partner with Boston MFA on Mondrian to reinforce our commitment to innovation – both in the arts and in tech."

A Unique Partnership Formed From Artistic Inspiration

TECNO and Museum of Fine Arts, Boston have joined to bring the unique vision of Piet Mondrian - the Dutch pioneer of abstract art best known for his bold and colorful block paintings - to a new format that is accessible to consumers in a way not previously explored

"Technology as a canvas is a medium we've been exploring for years, with the hope that we can - with the help of TECNO - bring our renown collections to a broader audience," said Debra LaKind, Senior Director, Intellectual Property & Business Development at MFA. "It's incredible to see the work of Piet Mondrian serve as inspiration for a completely new kind of smartphone design, one that embraces the true sentiment of abstract art brought to life through technology."

The Mondrian Edition is launched on the heels of the CAMON 19 Pro, with the same key features, including:

First high-clear crystal sensitive lens with RGBW sensor for the 64MP Bright Night Portrait

The 0.98mm bezel offers the industry's slimmest form factor, framing a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, to deliver an unsurpassed immersive experience

Dual-ring triple-camera design perfectly balances the camera and back panel aesthetic to create a seamless overall feeling. The metal dual-ring is perfectly integrated with the triple camera using an anodizing process, bringing a sense of professional performance.

50MP 2X Optical-Zoom Lens for clearer, more detailed portraits

AI Face Beauty technology intelligently identifies different facial structures and skin tones, and delivers smoothing complexions and accurate skin tones

Powerful performance optimizes the phone for the clarity, brightness, and color accuracy for a stunning viewing experience. Certified by TuV Rheinland, the display minimizes blue light for more comfortable viewing, reducing eye strain and fatigue.

TECNO TWS SONIC 1:

TECNO SONIC 1 earbuds are another key product in TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Gift Set, for users who are pursuing valuable products that combine fashion look and elegance with the industry's most advanced technology. TECNO Sonic 1 applied the cutting-edge battery technology to to support double battery life with 50 hours ultra-long lasting battery life compared to competitors. Meanwhile, advanced magnetic absorption technology enables free switching between in-ear and half-in-ear wearing modes, to meet the needs in different scenarios, and ensure the comfort for long-lasting usage.

Pricing & Availability

The CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition(Gift Set), CAMON 19 Pro and other models from the CAMON 19 series are expected to be broadly available in July across global regions including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Southern Asia. Pricing varies by region.

About TECNO

TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand operating in over 70 markets globally. With "Stop At Nothing" as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them stylishly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are "young at heart" and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO's portfolio spans across smartphones, smart wearables and AIoT devices. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com.

