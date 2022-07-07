Aritzia Reports on Voting Results from the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aritzia Inc. (TSX: ATZ) ("Aritzia" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, innovative design house offering Everyday Luxury online and in its boutiques, was held yesterday via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's management information circular dated May 19, 2022 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 289,093,294 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:


Number of Votes Cast

Name of Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Aldo Bensadoun

282,660,241

4,789,435

John E. Currie

282,794,637

4,655,039

Daniel Habashi

287,366,551

83,125

Brian Hill

285,552,906

1,896,770

David Labistour

286,313,780

1,135,896

John Montalbano

286,274,591

1,175,085

Marni Payne

270,667,670

16,782,006

Glen Senk

287,183,418

266,258

Marcia Smith

282,885,078

4,564,598

Jennifer Wong

286,407,593

1,042,083

The resolution with respect to the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor put before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on www.sedar.com.

About Aritzia

Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform. We are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. We're about good design, quality materials and timeless style – all with the wellbeing of our people and planet in mind. We call this Everyday Luxury.

Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we pride ourselves on creating immersive, and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Everyday Luxury. To elevate your world.TM

