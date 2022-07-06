SOCMA Welcomes Eight New Members in First Half of 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is proud to announce eight companies have joined its membership in the first half of 2022 – Infor, KPMG, MarketChemica, Powder Processing & Technology, Process Industries Consultants, Siege Engineering, TIMAB USA and Toll Solutions. The addition of these new companies brings the total membership to 140.

Powder Processing & Technology (PPT), a contract processing and chemical manufacturer in Valparaiso, IN, seeks to implement top environmental, health and safety programs at their facility. "We were attracted to SOCMA for the high-quality programs in EHS management and stewardship," said Ali Kerr, President, PPT.

Located in Duncan, SC, Toll Solutions is a specialty chemical manufacturer focused on dynamic growth, seeing SOCMA programs as a key driver. "We're excited to benefit from SOCMA's Lead Sheets, ChemStewards® and ChemOps Training programs to further Toll Solutions' expansion and efficiencies," said Joe Wilson, President & CEO, Toll Solutions.

Siege Engineering, in Houston, TX, specializes in project management, process/equipment design and safety engineering. According to Trent Weiss, Founder & CEO, "We're involved with new process technologies, and SOCMA's efforts to lobby for regulations which support innovations are very valuable."

TIMAB, USA, in Minneapolis, MN, joins the association as a distributor of mineral raw materials and magnesium. Attracted by SOCMA's premier trade show, TIMAB is looking to strengthen their position and reach across the supply chain.

Four additional service providers join SOCMA's repository of distinct expertise:

New York, NY , joins SOCMA to build their network and align with more leaders in the chemicals space. Infor , a software company in, joins SOCMA to build their network and align with more leaders in the chemicals space.

New York, NY , optimizes business performance with agile processes and assists in navigating complex regulatory environments across audit, tax and advisory services. KPMG , based in, optimizes business performance with agile processes and assists in navigating complex regulatory environments across audit, tax and advisory services.

Toronto, Canada , is an M&A advisory and management firm whose experts provide guidance to the specialty chemical sector. MarketChemica , in, is an M&A advisory and management firm whose experts provide guidance to the specialty chemical sector.

Newark, DE , helps clients develop and scale novel processes and provides technical support to companies of all sizes. Process Industries Consultants in, helps clients develop and scale novel processes and provides technical support to companies of all sizes.

"SOCMA's Board of Governors is pleased to welcome such a diverse set of companies that represent a wide array of capabilities for the specialty chemical value chain," said Jennifer Abril, President & CEO, SOCMA. "And I am delighted to know these companies are attracted to SOCMA's essential resources, intelligence, and unparalleled expertise. We know our new members will not only benefit from these solutions but contribute to them as well."

