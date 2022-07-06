FIRST ADULTS-ONLY ISLAND RESERVE RESORT, MARGARITAVILLE ISLAND RESERVE RIVIERA MAYA, SET TO OPEN EARLY 2023

Bookings are now open with Grand Opening rates offering 47% savings beginning at $220 per person per night

MIAMI , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts , the award-winning collection of properties spanning Latin America, the Caribbean and Mexico, and Margaritaville , the global lifestyle brand synonymous with fun and escapism, will open the doors to the third property under the Island Reserve brand, Margaritaville® Island Reserve Riviera Maya , in early 2023. The new resort will be the first adults-only all-inclusive property for the brand, which boasts 355 suites within 13 room categories, nine food & beverage locations, three swimming pools, two pickleball courts, a world-class St. Somewhere Spa, the first LandShark Brewery in Mexico, and more.

Rendering of Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya

Bookings for Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya are now open. Those who book by July 31, 2022 will receive discounts of 47% and room rates beginning at $220 per person per night for travel between Jan. 3, 2023 and Dec. 23, 2023.

"As our third property to open under the Island Reserve brand, we wanted to create a new experience for our guests that is different from the others, which is why Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya is our first adults-only destination," said Mario Mathieu, SVP Business Development, Design and Construction of Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "Here, guests will be transported to an upscale coastal retreat where every room offers a view due to its crescent moon shape. With an unmatched all-inclusive experience filled with gourmet and immersive culinary experiences, unique beverage options, exceptional personalized service, and the first LandShark Brewery in Mexico, guests will have ample opportunity to mix and mingle with other guests with the resort's highly social ambiance."

Coastal Chic Accommodations Offer Ultimate Laidback Luxury

Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya sits on a beautiful Mexican beach with unparalleled views of the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. The resort features 355 suites within 13 room types consisting of king and double queen rooms, all of which offer the perfect balance between comfort and luxury with blue hues of the sea, sand, and sky serving as the backdrop.

Guests can choose from spacious King Paradise Suites, offering ample outdoor space; the exclusive Beachfront Honeymoon Suites, an ocean-front suite complete with a fully-furnished living area and wrap-around terrace; to the Oceanfront Paradise Swim-Up Studio, boasting stunning views of the Caribbean Sea and featuring a king-sized bedroom and living area that opens to a spacious decked terrace and infinity pool.

The Coral Reefer Signature Suite offers the ultimate luxury experience and is complete with signature outdoor living space that can accommodate eight, including a fully furnished terrace, an oversized private infinity pool, a custom-built gaucho style grill, and an outdoor pool table. Private butler service allows guests to enjoy total relaxation.

Expansive Gourmet Dining and Lively Bars

Guests will indulge in mouth-watering creations at the resort's five restaurants, which include JWB Steakhouse, where guests are invited to step into the aging room where our "Meat Sommelier" will explain everything one needs to know about the restaurant's vast variety of cuts; Frank & Lola's, an Italian trattoria serving handcrafted and authentic dishes that make guests feel like they've been transported to the heart of Italy; LandShark Brewery & Grill, serving LandShark Lager brewed on-site and a variety of freshly-grilled specialties; The Boathouse, an all-day dining venue with inventive culinary creations and an international food display; and Far Side of the World, serving the best of the Pacific Rim with unique culinary creations from faraway places.

In addition, guests will enjoy four resort bars, which include Salted Rim, an agave-inspired mixology bar; License to Chill Bar, Wet Feet Bar & Beachside Grill, a chilled beachside atmosphere just steps away from the sea; the famous Five o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Swim-Up Bar; and the classic S.O.S. Swim-Up Bar.

Meetings and Events with Margaritaville Island Reserve

Another first for the Island Reserve brand, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya features close to 5,000 square-feet of premium meeting space for up to 400 people with three breakout rooms with unobstructed views of the Mexican-Caribbean Sea. Whether it's a group gathering, a corporate event, a friends' getaway, or a social club get-together, the resort can accommodate groups of any size for any occasion.

In addition, couples can book their wedding at the picturesque Sky Wedding location, which boasts breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea and offers the perfect setting for the ceremony, cocktail reception, or private dinner.

Island Reserve Inclusive Boasting Nonstop Activities

Not only will guests enjoy luxurious accommodations and a top-notch food and beverage program, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya will offer nonstop activities for the ultimate Island Reserve Inclusive vacation experience. From the relaxing St. Somewhere Spa complete with nine treatment rooms including a couples suite and Bridal Suite, to the 2,000 square-foot Fins Up! Fitness Center with a 700 square-foot outdoor terrace, wellness travelers will be able to relax and recharge as they enjoy paradise.

Weekly events will include pool parties with live bands and DJs, evening beach bonfires, pickleball and cornhole tournaments, and daytime fitness activities including yoga, aqua fit, functional training, and more. Travelers will also have complimentary access to the resort's non-motorized water sports equipment, including kayaks, snorkeling, and stand-up paddleboards. In addition, guests will enjoy an interactive and immersive entertainment experience, ranging from a solo singer to a full band playing classics to current favorites.

For more information and to book your next stay, call your travel advisor or visit: https://www.karismahotels.com/margaritaville-island-reserve-resorts/margaritaville-island-reserve-riviera-maya

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma; El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; Generations Resorts by Karisma; Karisma Villas; Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma; Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts; and Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 100 Hotels in the World," Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," TripAdvisor® Traveler's Choice "Best Hotels for Romance," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award'' and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

To ensure a holistic approach to guest safety and wellness, Karisma Hotels & Resorts created a comprehensive well-being program called Karisma Peace of Mind™ , which includes a free, on-site antigen test for guests traveling to the U.S. per CDC requirements .

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 20 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline, with nearly half under construction, two gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, the award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant. Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more.

To learn about Margaritaville's commitment to health, safety and sanitation, please visit us online: https://www.margaritaville.com/healthandsanitationcommitment .

Download renderings here

Media Contacts:

Karisma Hotels & Resorts

The Zimmerman Agency

area@zimmerman.com

kharris@zimmerman.com

Margaritaville

Finn Partners

margaritaville@finnpartners.com

Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya