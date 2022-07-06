2022 ANME Show in Burbank, California:Make WAVES, the CC Wellness White Label Service, Introduces First White Label, Paraben-Free, Trying-to-Conceive Lubricant Formula

FDA-Cleared TTC Formulation Is Fertility Friendly

SANTA CLARITA, California, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever white label paraben-free, trying-to-conceive (TTC) lubricant formula will be rolled out by intimate wellness innovator CC Wellness through its white label service Make WAVES at the July 11-13, 2022 ANME show (Adult Novelty Manufacturers Expo) in Burbank, California.

Make WAVES is a service offered by CC Wellness. Make WAVES offers white label formula development, unrivaled technical expertise, and pristine manufacturing practices to established and indie brands across FDM retail, specialty retail, and e-commerce channels. (PRNewswire)

CC Wellness General Manager Kong Son said that two new fertility-friendly formulas will be showcased: An on-trend rose-scented lubricant conducive to creating a romantic atmosphere for baby-making and an unscented version. "Rose-scented products are making a comeback and are well-known among aromatherapists for their uplifting and relaxing effects," Son added.

Make WAVES is the premium white label service from CC Wellness that includes formula development across FDM retail, specialty retail, and ecommerce channels. For CC Wellness partners, Make WAVES takes the guesswork out of what can often be a challenging brand development process.

"CC Wellness recognizes that safe ingredients are foundational to the sexual wellness category," Son said. "Our innovative formulation and manufacturing philosophy is why we've gone paraben free and why we source pharmaceutical-grade, USDA-approved ingredients. Our manufacturing facility is FDA- and ISO-audited and all of our organic ingredients are fully certified."

Paraben-Free Formulation

The new CC Wellness Make WAVES white label TTC lubricant formula is paraben free, glycerin free, silicone free, and does not contain Nonoxynol-9. It is properly pH-balanced and isotonic for maximum fertility effect.

Need for Lubricant When Trying to Conceive

For couples trying to conceive, sex can become less romantic and less spontaneous, making lubricants particularly helpful. And some fertility medications cause dryness, making it a necessity for people who are on fertility treatments to use a lubricant during sex.

"Clearly there is a role for lubricants to play in the fertility equation" Son added. "In fact, in the last few years certain lubricants without ingredients likely to hamper conception have been labeled as 'fertility-safe' or 'sperm-safe.'"

ANME

The ANME Show is the tradeshow event for U.S. and Canadian-based manufacturers to showcase and sell their products to distributors and retail buyers.

About CC Wellness

CC Wellness is a Santa Clarita, California-based personal care and intimate wellness company dedicated to improving lives. Better health is at the heart of our mission. CC Wellness specializes in the development of cosmetics, OTC, organic, and Class 2 medical devices. Our products are made in a socially responsible manner using science-based innovation and world-class manufacturing. Recognized as industry leaders in the FDA premarket notification (PMN) process for sexual wellness products, CC Wellness holds 23 FDA 510(k) clearances covering 345 products.

Make WAVES is a service offered by CC Wellness. Make WAVES offers white label formula development, unrivaled technical expertise, and pristine manufacturing practices to established and indie brands across FDM retail, specialty retail, and e-commerce channels. Partners have access to leading-edge consumer formulations developed by CC Wellness. The Make WAVES Amazon management service helps partners scale up within the Amazon marketplace. Existing brands have tripled their market share within 60 days of onboarding.

#LubeLife is the #1 consumer-rated personal lubricant on Amazon with more than 130,000 total ratings and reviews — three times-plus that of the next closest brand. More than 70,000 of those ratings feature five-star reviews.

JO remains the #1 U.S. specialty retail sexual wellness brand, with distribution across North America, Europe, China, southeast Asia, and Latin America. JO boasts more clinically tested and top-selling personal lubricants than any other brand in the sexual wellness category.

Muse Health is a collection of hand sanitizers that combine bacteria-fighting active ingredients with moisturizing extracts in cruelty-free formulas that meet CDC/FDA guidelines for protection. For every bottle purchased, another is donated, with more than 230,000 bottles of hand sanitizers donated since March 2020.

CC Wellness is a Santa Clarita, California-based personal care and intimate wellness company dedicated to improving lives. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CC Wellness