Rockford Fosgate® Livens Up the Water with Launch of 10-inch Full Range Horn Loaded Marine Speakers

TEMPE, Ariz., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio, launches the next level of on-water sound. The Element Ready™ M2 10-inch speakers create an unmatched audio experience, with class-leading output, complete Color Optix™ lighting control, and grille customization. Available now as a coaxial speaker and wake tower options, all models are crafted with a 1-inch horn tweeter paired with a 10-inch high-efficiency midrange.

Rockford Fosgate M2WL-10HB Wake Tower Speaker in Black (PRNewswire)

These 10-inch full-range horn-loaded marine speakers are engineered specifically to be BIG and LOUD!

These 10-inch full-range horn-loaded drivers are engineered specifically to be BIG and LOUD! Uniquely tuned for "open-air" environments, ensuring listeners will experience the detail in the music the way it was intended to be heard. Couple that with the long-range projection capability of the horn-loaded design. You'll find these 10-inch horn loaded drivers perfect for enhancing your outdoor audio experience.

The M2-10H and M2-10HB models are intended to be panel mounted to any surface where you want a lot of output. Plus, with a mounting depth of only 4.66 inches, the 10-inch speaker works well in shallow applications where typically only a 7-inch or 8-inch speaker would fit.

The M2WL-10H and M2WL-10HB models include clamps and are designed to mount to bars from 1.5-inch to 3-inch diameter. They're purpose built for wake/surf/ski towers or UTV roll cages.

Each of the four new models are built with UV, salt-fog, and corrosion resistant materials, and feature industry leading marine plug-and-play connectivity and flexible install options. White, Black, and Stainless-steel grille options are available.

For more information and complete specifications please use the links below.

Models include:

M2-10H or M2-10HB | 10-inch, 4 ohm, 2-way horn loaded speaker

M2WL-10H or M2WL-10HB | 10-inch, 4 ohm, 2-way horn loaded tower speaker

Power Handling: 300 Watts RMS / 1200 Watts PEAK

2 Year Manufacturer Warranty

Rockford Fosgate plug-and-play Color Optix ™ Controller and App are sold separately.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, the Rockford Corporation markets and distributes high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

Rockford Fosgate M2WL-10H Wake Tower Speaker in White with Stainless grille (PRNewswire)

Rockford Fosgate M2WL-10HB 10-inch tower speaker for use on UTV bars 1.5 - 3 inches. Available in black or white. (PRNewswire)

Rockford Fosgate M2-10H 10-inch marine speaker in white or white and stainless. Also available in black. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Rockford Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rockford Corporation