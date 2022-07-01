PNC DECLARES DIVIDEND OF $1.50 ON COMMON STOCK

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.50 per share. The dividend will be payable Aug. 5, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business July 13, 2022.

The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks:

Series B : a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share, with a payment date of Sept. 10, 2022 , will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 19, 2022 .

Series O: a quarterly dividend of $1,268.58 per share ( $12.6858 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series O preferred stock) at a quarterly rate of 1.26858% will be payable Aug. 1, 2022 , to shareholders of record at the close of business July 13, 2022 .

Series P : a quarterly dividend of $1,368.12 per share ( $0.34203 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series P preferred stock) at a quarterly rate of 1.36812% will be payable Aug. 1, 2022 , to shareholders of record at the close of business July 13, 2022 .

Series T: a quarterly dividend of $850.00 per share ( $8.50 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series T preferred stock) will be payable Sept. 15, 2022 , to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 31, 2022 .

Series U: a quarterly dividend of $1,816.67 per share ( $18.1667 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series U preferred stock) will be payable Aug. 15, 2022 , to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 1, 2022 .

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

