National Alliance for Hispanic Health Releases Data on Mental Health Crisis in Hispanic Communities

1 in 5 Hispanic High School Students Considered Suicide in 2021

July is National Minority Mental Health Month

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The assault on the mental well-being of our communities reflect the disproportionate physical, emotional, and financial impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Hispanic communities," said Jane L. Delgado, PhD, MS, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the Nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. To underscore the needs and to mark the start of National Minority Mental Health Month (July 2022), the National Alliance for Hispanic Health released a series of infographics to highlight the crisis that exists among Hispanic high school students as well as for Hispanic adults.

According to findings released in the infographics, nearly 1 in 5 Hispanic high school students (19.7%) seriously considered suicide and nearly half (46.6%) reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed a decade-long trend of students' declining mental health into a national emergency. The mental health challenges faced by students today are alarming and demand urgent action."

The data for adults is also concerning. The data from June 2020 revealed that Hispanic adults were the community most likely to report at least one adverse mental health condition, including anxiety disorder or depressive disorder. Moreover, Hispanics were the group most likely to have considered suicide. Furthermore, treatment rates for Hispanic individuals living with a mental illness are alarmingly low. In 2020, only about a third of Hispanic adults with a mental illness received treatment, compared to nearly half of all non-Hispanic individuals.

"Our families and children are hurting. They are suffering in the silence which ignores their cries. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts call 988 to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or call in Spanish at 1-888-628-9454 or English at 1-800-273-8255. If you need information for mental health services in your area call the Alliance's bilingual Su Familia Health Helpline at 1-866-783-2645 for information." urged Dr. Delgado.

Editors Note: View infographs released today at: https://www.healthyamericas.org/more-resources

