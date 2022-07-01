InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe & Simple Way to See Behind You (CLR-107)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a safe and simple way to see behind you when walking alone or in other situations," said an inventor, from Evanston, Ill., "so I invented the WRIGHT SIGHT. My design could help to reduce the incidence of assaults or abductions."

The invention enables an individual to clearly view the area behind them. In doing so, it enhances safety and situational awareness. It also eliminates the need to turn around and it could provide added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for runners, walkers, children, the elderly, college students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

