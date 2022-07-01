College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving Miami Commits $1 Million to NIL Deals over the Next 5 Years

Premier Home Moving, Office Moving and Junk Removal Franchise Looks to Build Namesake with Help from Student Athletes

MIAMI, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a little over a year ago today that collegiate athletes won one of the hardest-fought legal victories in NCAA history when it was ruled that they could now make money from their names, images, and likenesses (NIL). With roots planted firmly in the college landscape, College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving, the nation's leading franchise brand for moving and junk removal services, has been quick to capitalize on the new law. Now, in a move to expand one franchise locations presence in the NIL space, College Hunks 305 of Miami is announcing a commitment of $1 million over the course of the next five years to securing additional NIL deals with prominent student athletes in the area.

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving made history as the first brand in the country to begin utilizing the promotional power of NIL deals following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn longstanding NCAA regulations barring them. And for Ahmmon Richards, the Owner of College Hunks 305 and a former wide receiver for the University of Miami, it's the brand awareness and name recognition that stems from such partnerships that's fueling his company's intent to bring even more athletes and collegiate teams into the College Hunks fold through this investment.

Richards has played a key role in promoting and furthering the success that the College Hunks franchise has witnessed through continued NIL arrangements. Having seen his team and general operations, as well as his public prowess in the community, grow as a result of the agreements he has signed with college athletes in his area, he's become a staunch advocate of the opportunities they make available to athletes and business alike.

"The timing of the NIL era has coincided perfectly with the establishment of our base of operations here in Miami," said Richards. "It's functioned as an incredibly effective method of building out our staff and developing strengthened community ties with the families and individuals who can benefit from our services most."

The motivating force behind the company's involvement in NIL agreements – which is still a relatively new mode of marketing – is to expand the footprint of College Hunks 305 in the Miami community. This is accomplished by means of educating the general public on what the College Hunks concept and culture are all about. Who better to convey that message than some actual 'college hunks?'

"Our target clients are residential homeowners, property managers and real estate agents," said Omar Soliman, Co-Founder of College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving. "Those clients tend to have a strong affinity towards supporting students-athletes, making NIL the perfect platform to promote our brand and services to the local community."

For more information about College HUNKS services and franchise opportunities, please visit collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

ABOUT COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK AND MOVING:

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van. Now, the brand boasts more than 200 franchise destinations providing full-service, tech-enabled, residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups and labor services in the United States and Canada, generating $300+ million in yearly revenue. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially-conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity for individuals to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

