Capstone Companies continues westward expansion with the addition of new brokerage office in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Companies, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is pleased to announce the launch of the brokerage firm's new regional office in Salt Lake City, Utah. The new office is led by investment sales advisor, William Moss, who has extensive experience in commercial banking and real estate investment. In his new role, Moss will use his knowledge and experience to advise clients in numerous disposition strategies and establish long lasting client relationships.

Moss joins Capstone after working as a vice president and business banking officer of Hillcrest Bank. His role focused on providing a full range of business banking services, such as commercial loans and business deposit products. Prior to joining Hillcrest, Moss was a manager of portfolio management at Member Business Lending.

Moss is a Salt Lake City native who attended the College of Idaho for his undergrad. While obtaining his bachelor's degree in International Political Economy, he competed for their alpine ski racing team. He later received his MBA in Real Estate Investment from DePaul University in Chicago. In his free time, Moss enjoys being out on the course playing golf or skiing when the season is right. He is always training for the next adventure, which has recently been half marathons.

Capstone's latest expansion into Salt Lake City bolsters the firm's already solid presence in the western United States and leverages the firm's consistent focus on rapid growth and expansion in the multi-housing industry. In his role, Moss will work closely with firm's offices in Denver and Colorado Springs to serve clients and strengthen Capstone's market coverage in some of the region's major markets.

Established in 2008, Capstone Companies has consistently maintained its exclusive focus on multi-housing brokerage, and the rapid growth and expansion of its service lines in the commercial real estate industry. Since its inception, the firm has become the largest privately owned multi-family brokerage nationwide, ranked top 10 nationally in multi-family sales volume, and completed transactions in 35 states, with over 90,000 units sold. Capstone provides brokerage and advisory services for clients across the private, public, institutional, and non-profit sectors with expertise in various types of multi-housing, including conventional apartments, student housing, affordable housing, manufactured housing, multi-housing development sites, and capital placement. In addition to Charlotte and Salt Lake City, the firm also has offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, Indianapolis, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Columbus, Nashville, Orlando, Tampa, and Richmond.

Capstone is the #1 privately owned multi-family brokerage firm nationwide. Our goal is to is to help generate, maintain, and increase the value and profitability of our clients' multi-family investment properties. To do so, we provide comprehensive multi-family advisory services in asset acquisition and development, strategic ownership decisions, market insight and positioning, property value analysis, and disposition brokerage to support our clients in every stage of ownership. This comprehensive multi-family-focused service offering paired with our relentless drive to win on behalf of our clients is what sets us apart from pedestrian brokerage firms. Capstone simply put: Expertise. Experience. Extra-Mile.

