Erickson-Hall Breaks Ground on Education Building at Rancho Buena Vista High School in Vista, CA

Voter-Approved Measure LL Creates New Educational Opportunities for Vista Unified Students

ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, June 9, 2022, Erickson-Hall Construction Co. and Vista Unified School District celebrated the groundbreaking of the Rancho Buena Vista High School's new Career Technology Education (CTE) building. The project was funded by Measure LL, a $247 million general obligation bond approved by voters in November 2018, targeted at supporting college and career readiness, repairing aging facilities, and improving security. Located at 1601 Longhorn Dr. in Vista, CA, Rancho Buena Vista High School's new CTE building joins Erickson-Hall's robust portfolio of K-14 educational facilities throughout Southern California.

The modern CTE building will serve students working towards a variety of career goals by providing a hands-on learning environment, preparation for future vocations, and a realistic view of the work world. Design was led by architect of record Josh Eckle at AlphaStudio Design Group. The Project Executive for Erickson-Hall Construction is Jim Fisher.

Attending the groundbreaking ceremony were members of Vista Unified School District leadership, Rancho Buena Vista High School students and staff, and members of the development team. Program speakers included:

Dr. Matt Doyle , Superintendent of Vista Unified School District

Mr. Cipriano Vargas , Board President of Vista Unified School District

Mrs. Debbie Morton , Board Vice President of Vista Unified School District

Dr. Jose Villarreal , Principal of Rancho Buena Vista High School

Linda Latimer , Chair of the Citizen Bond Oversight Committee

Dr. Matt Doyle, Superintendent of Vista Unified School District, states, "With this new CTE building, we will be able to expand career and technical education access to students aligned to the growing priority work sectors in San Diego County and the Southern California region. This new facility will enable Rancho Buena Vista High School to offer construction, welding, and metal working pathways. We're excited about how this facility will transform the educational experience for our students and expand their career opportunities upon graduation. I thank and sincerely congratulate all of our program partners, and the community for their vision and investment in education."

About Erickson-Hall Construction Co.

Erickson-Hall is a recognized industry leader and has completed over $1.5 billion in successful construction projects, of which $1 billion has been for K-14 education developments. The employee-owned company has been serving the Southern California markets of San Diego, Imperial, Orange and Riverside Counties since 1998. Services include preconstruction, general contracting, construction management, design-build, design assist-build, lease-leaseback and program management for educational, fire, essential services, civic, parks, recreation, faith-based, office and healthcare facilities. The company has an award-winning portfolio of completed projects and has received numerous awards for safety. For more information, visit www.ericksonhall.com and find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/erickson-hall-construction-company.

Media Contact: Beth Binger

BCIpr

619-987-6658

beth.binger@BCIpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Erickson-Hall Construction Co.