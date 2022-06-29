Dakota Wealth Management Announces Opening of Syracuse, NY Office

Hires three professionals from Key Bank's wealth management division

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Wealth Management, an independent investment management firm serving high-net-worth individuals and families, announces the official opening of its office in Syracuse, NY. The wealth advisory team in the Syracuse office consists of John H. King, Bridget A. Cunningham, and William Kamery.

From left to right: William Kamery, Bridget Cunningham, and John King outside of Dakota Wealth Management's office at The Foundry, 432 N. Franklin Street, Suite 80. (PRNewswire)

Mr. King, Ms. Cunningham, and Mr. Kamery were previously with Key Bank, where they oversaw nearly $1.5 billion in client assets and experienced strong growth over their years working together.

"Adding a talented group of professionals with strong ties to the greater Syracuse community and proven success in the field appealed to us," said Bryan Keller, Chief Strategic Officer, Dakota Wealth Management. "John, Bridget, and Will patiently abided by their year-long restrictive covenants, and we were supportive of their wish to transition from a bank environment to a conflict-free, independent registered investment advisory firm."

Ms. Cunningham joined Dakota Wealth as a Senior Portfolio Manager. She was at Key Private Bank for 28 years, where she managed close to $1 billion in assets. Ms. Cunningham holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) designation and is a member of Dakota Wealth's Investment Committee. Bridget earned her degree in Business Administration and Finance from the State University of New York (SUNY) at Oswego, and is active in her hometown of Cazenovia, NY where she serves as a member of the St. James Finance Committee and Cazenovia Fire Department Finance Committee.

"It was important for us to be part of a team with the same client-focused, team-oriented, entrepreneurial spirit that we share," noted Ms. Cunningham. "I am extremely excited to be able to bring this type of client-focused wealth management to the central New York market."

Mr. King and Mr. Kamery joined Dakota Wealth in the role of Senior Wealth Advisor. Mr. King was at Key Private Bank for 15 years. He holds the Certified Merger and Acquisition Advisor® (CM&AA®) and Certified Wealth Strategist® (CWS®) designations. Mr. King graduated from Elmira College and is currently pursuing his MBA from Syracuse University. He is on the board of directors of First Tee of Syracuse and is the Co-Director of the Jamesville Dewitt Youth Lacrosse organization. He was named a Central New York Business Journal '40 under 40' in 2016. He is also a member of Forbes Finance Council.

"We wanted our clients' needs to be the reason for change, not a board or stock price," said Mr. King. "Dakota has the services and resources my clients need, but no quotas to meet or products to sell."

Mr. Kamery was at Key Private Bank for 7 years after beginning his career in financial services at Morgan Stanley. He is a graduate of Hobart College. He is on the Board of Directors at The McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center and serves as the acting Treasurer. He is the past President of the Drumlins East Golf Club and Strathmore Neighborhood Association in addition to serving on the Rescue Mission's Legacy planning committee.

"The intellectual capital at Dakota is vast, bringing together an expansive list of expertise in investment management," remarked Mr. Kamery. "It is also evident that Dakota is constantly growing and evolving to better serve its clients."

This is the firm's first office in New York. Dakota Wealth Management has 13 office locations in 9 states.

About Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management is an independent investment management, wealth and estate planning, and full-service tax planning firm serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens and founded by RIA industry veteran Peter Raimondi, Dakota elevates wealth management to an art with thoughtfully designed investment portfolios and personalized wealth management services. Dakota also provides a full suite of financial planning, estate and tax services for select clients. For more information, visit www.dakotawm.com.

The Art of Wealth Management (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dakota Wealth Management