CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated revenue increased 8% for the quarter and 6% year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit (1) decreased 5% for the quarter and 8% year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 29% for the quarter and 31% year-to-date

Net income attributable to shareholders of $29.6 million ( $0.14 per share basic) for the quarter and $122.0 million ( $0.59 per share basic) year-to-date

Net debt to segment profit (1) of 2.76 times at May 31, 2022 , consistent with 2.76 times at August 31, 2021

Free cash flow(1) of $27.5 million for the quarter and $194.9 million year-to-date

TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its third quarter financial results today.

"Our portfolio of businesses is producing growth on all fronts, delivering strong consolidated revenue gains for the fifth consecutive quarter," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The diversity and resiliency of our business is evident with these results, as we benefit from multiple revenue initiatives including organic investments to further expand our digital business, grow our streaming product offering and build out our original content slate in pursuit of international content licensing opportunities. We have unveiled yet another strong fall schedule that once again secures our foothold as Canada's home of leading entertainment and lifestyle programming."

Operational Highlights

The Company advanced its Strategic Priorities on multiple fronts. Corus expanded its digital and traditional video advertising offerings; unveiled its extensive 2022/2023 programming lineup for Global TV and Corus' portfolio of Specialty Networks, announced its 2022/2023 original content production slate and international sales were secured through Corus' content business. The Company advanced its capital allocation priorities through investments in the business to support future growth opportunities, maintaining dividends, bank debt repayments, and share repurchases.

The Company's Corus Studios announced its largest U.S. output deal ever with streaming platform Hulu. This new multi-year agreement consists of over 400 episodes of lifestyle, renovation, unscripted and crime content from Corus Studios, building on the previously announced sale to Hulu of 200+ episodes last year.

The Company and Paramount Global announced that Pluto TV, the world's leading FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service, will launch in Canada this fall. Pluto TV will encompass more than 100 unique, curated channels and over 20,000 hours of content, offering a full spectrum of free programming including drama, comedy, lifestyle, kids, movies, around-the-clock news, and more. Corus will act as advertising sales representative in Canada and provide multiple Canadian channels to the service.

The Company announced more than 200 additional hours of Canadian original content across its portfolio of networks. The lineup of premium original content for 2022/2023 includes 45 greenlights and renewals, and more than 600 episodes. Departure and Family Law will return to the Global TV schedule while the Corus Studios slate for 2022/2023 includes 24 titles, with returning hits Island of Bryan and Scott's Vacation House Rules plus new series Pamela's Garden of Eden and Renovation Resort .

The Company's Global TV unveiled its extensive 2022/2023 programming lineup, featuring returning top hits Survivor, 9-1-1 and CSI: Vegas, and new series Fire Country, Monarch and So Help Me Todd.

Financial Highlights

Free cash flow (1) of $27.5 million in Q3 and $194.9 million year-to-date compared to $64.7 million and $216.8 million year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow in the third quarter is attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $37.5 million . The decrease in free cash flow for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 is mainly attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $63.4 million , offset by a $43.5 million venture fund distribution.

Net debt to segment profit (1) was 2.76 times at May 31, 2022 , up from 2.70 at February 28, 2022 , but consistent with August 31, 2021 . Although net debt decreased from the repayment of bank loans, partially offset by the issuance of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030 and production financing for an acquired subsidiary, the main driver to the increase in this ratio is the decrease of segment profit (1) for the most recent four quarters.

In the third quarter, the Company purchased 4,018,000 of its Class B Non-Voting Participating Shares under a normal course issuer bid at an average acquisition price of $4.29 .

As of May 31, 2022 , the Company had $51.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and the committed $300.0 million Revolving Facility that remains undrawn.

(1) Free cash flow, net debt to segment profit and segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures section of the Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2021.

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for June 29, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.484.0477 and for North America is 1.800.289.0571. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

COVID-19 Update

Many provinces and territories have lifted many of the health restrictions related to COVID-19, which has led to a phased return to on-site work across various sectors. However, disruptions caused by prior imposition or removal of public health restrictions, public sentiment about the pandemic and continuing COVID-19 infection rates, including labour shortages, employee absenteeism at the Company or its clients and suppliers, changes in consumer demand, and supply chain shortages or disruptions, particularly in the retail, tourism and entertainment sectors, can negatively impact the Company's operations and financial performance, including advertising demand and revenue. There can be no certainty that current vaccination and public health measures can mitigate negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business in the short to medium term.

Other Economic and Market Conditions

As discussed further in the 2021 MD&A under the heading "Economic Conditions", the Company's operating performance is affected by general Canadian and worldwide economic conditions. Changes or volatility in domestic or international economic conditions, economic uncertainty or geopolitical conflict and tensions, may affect discretionary consumer and business spending, resulting in increased or decreased demand for Corus' product offerings. In addition, elevated consumer price index inflation driven by sharp increases in energy and food prices as well as supply disruptions and strong demand for goods can also affect the Company's business operations and financial performance. All of the foregoing factors may adversely affect the Company through disruption to supply chains, increased costs of labour or disruption to availability of labour, related reduced advertising demand or spending, or lower demand for the Company's products and services, all of which may lead to decreased revenue or profitability. Finally, in all cases, the Company's business and financial condition are subject to audience and consumer acceptance of Corus' brands, programming and talent.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue, and new platform revenue that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2022, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's proposed share purchases, including the number of Class B non-voting shares to be repurchased under its normal course issuer bid, if any, and timing thereof; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract and retain advertising revenue; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage it's growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19 and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2021 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2021. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the Company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The Company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at May 31, As at August 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 51,693 43,685 Accounts receivable 412,801 325,587 Income taxes recoverable — 5,597 Prepaid expenses and other assets 22,105 24,106 Total current assets 486,599 398,975 Tax credits receivable 37,345 24,501 Investments and other assets 68,593 98,667 Property, plant and equipment 294,605 316,226 Program rights 699,451 576,076 Film investments 55,665 39,732 Intangibles 1,647,820 1,687,432 Goodwill 666,308 664,958 Deferred income tax assets 50,471 50,050

4,006,857 3,856,617 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 612,460 509,817 Current portion of long-term debt 10,811 35,328 Provisions 7,368 7,202 Income taxes payable 101 — Total current liabilities 630,740 552,347 Long-term debt 1,257,184 1,313,965 Other long-term liabilities 393,922 331,482 Provisions 8,969 9,497 Deferred income tax liabilities 419,192 428,963 Total liabilities 2,710,007 2,636,254 EQUITY



Share capital 790,831 816,189 Contributed surplus 1,510,198 1,512,431 Accumulated deficit (1,192,931) (1,282,897) Accumulated other comprehensive income 31,877 21,811 Total equity attributable to shareholders 1,139,975 1,067,534 Equity attributable to non-controlling interest 156,875 152,829 Total equity 1,296,850 1,220,363

4,006,857 3,856,617

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Three months ended Nine months ended

May 31, May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 433,458 402,999 1,258,992 1,182,228 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 309,730 272,328 871,538 760,310 Depreciation and amortization 39,952 38,117 117,080 114,405 Interest expense 28,514 26,807 79,795 75,890 Debt refinancing (3,830) 3,408 (3,428) 3,408 Restructuring and other costs 4,169 1,561 6,223 8,885 Other expense (income), net 10,795 (4,755) 7,592 (11,612) Income before income taxes 44,128 65,533 180,192 230,942 Income tax expense 11,136 17,258 46,323 60,222 Net income for the period 32,992 48,275 133,869 170,720 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes:







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges 1,506 4,611 5,007 9,640 Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment 8 (1,295) 40 (1,707)

1,514 3,316 5,047 7,933 Items that will not be reclassified to income:







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (5,649) 18,055 5,019 16,468 Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans 4,467 4,171 6,927 13,900

(1,182) 22,226 11,946 30,368 Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes 332 25,542 16,993 38,301 Comprehensive income for the period 33,324 73,817 150,862 209,021









Net income attributable to:







Shareholders 29,621 40,666 122,007 152,630 Non-controlling interest 3,371 7,609 11,862 18,090

32,992 48,275 133,869 170,720









Comprehensive income attributable to:







Shareholders 29,953 66,208 139,000 190,931 Non-controlling interest 3,371 7,609 11,862 18,090

33,324 73,817 150,862 209,021









Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic $0.14 $0.20 $0.59 $0.73 Diluted $0.14 $0.19 $0.59 $0.73

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated

other

comprehensive income Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity As at August 31, 2021 816,189 1,512,431 (1,282,897) 21,811 1,067,534 152,829 1,220,363 Comprehensive income — — 122,007 16,993 139,000 11,862 150,862 Dividends declared — — (37,411) — (37,411) (14,145) (51,556) Business acquisition — — — — — 864 864 Change in fair value of put option

liability arising from business

acquisition — — (1,557) — (1,557) (254) (1,811) Shares repurchased under

normal course issuer bid

("NCIB") (21,127) (2,852) — — (23,979) — (23,979) Share repurchase commitment

under NCIB (4,231) (316) — — (4,547) — (4,547) Actuarial gain on post-retirement

benefit plans — — 6,927 (6,927) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 935 — — 935 — 935 Equity funding by a non-

controlling interest — — — — — 5,719 5,719 As at May 31, 2022 790,831 1,510,198 (1,192,931) 31,877 1,139,975 156,875 1,296,850 (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive

income (deficit) Total equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interest Total equity As at August 31, 2020 816,189 1,511,325 (1,425,432) (2,258) 899,824 148,595 1,048,419 Comprehensive income — — 152,630 38,301 190,931 18,090 209,021 Dividends declared — — (37,493) — (37,493) (11,543) (49,036) Actuarial gain on post-retirement

benefit plans — — 13,900 (13,900) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 830 — — 830 — 830 Return of capital to non-controlling

interest — — — — — (1,622) (1,622) Equity funding by a

non-controlling interest — — — — — 2,126 2,126 Reallocation of equity interest — — 617 — 617 (617) — As at May 31, 2021 816,189 1,512,155 (1,295,778) 22,143 1,054,709 155,029 1,209,738

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31,

May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income for the period 32,992 48,275 133,869 170,720 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 150,093 139,301 426,213 375,161 Amortization of film investments 12,051 2,980 19,135 9,900 Depreciation and amortization 39,952 38,117 117,080 114,405 Deferred income tax recovery (4,861) (6,419) (7,342) (22,656) Share-based compensation expense 324 269 935 830 Imputed interest 11,827 10,710 34,967 32,753 Debt refinancing (3,830) 3,408 (3,428) 3,408 Payment of program rights (173,366) (169,787) (403,574) (372,044) Net spend on film investments (11,803) (4,013) (39,397) (21,319) CRTC benefit payments — — — (635) Other 10,882 (599) 5,826 680 Cash flow from operations 64,261 62,242 284,284 291,203 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (34,463) 5,071 (123,284) (66,801) Cash provided by operating activities 29,798 67,313 161,000 224,402 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (2,819) (2,002) (8,866) (6,184) Proceeds from sale of property — 172 125 319 Business combination, net of cash acquired — — 3,606 — Venture fund distribution — — 43,478 — Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets 489 (732) (1,729) (2,512) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,330) (2,562) 36,614 (8,377) FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (27,872) (507,527) (347,630) (602,163) Financing fees (1,492) (12,119) (5,892) (12,119) Issuance of senior unsecured notes — 500,000 250,000 500,000 Share repurchase under NCIB (17,231) — (23,081) — Return of capital to non-controlling interest — — — (1,622) Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — — 3,742 2,126 Payment of lease liabilities (4,441) (4,170) (12,609) (12,136) Dividends paid (12,415) (12,497) (37,411) (37,493) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (7,520) (3,136) (14,145) (11,543) Other (254) (406) (2,580) (2,857) Cash used in financing activities (71,225) (39,855) (189,606) (177,807) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (43,757) 24,896 8,008 38,218 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 95,450 59,222 43,685 45,900 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 51,693 84,118 51,693 84,118

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.







BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION







(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Three months ended May 31, 2022









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 404,130 29,328 — 433,458 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 276,612 23,661 9,457 309,730 Segment profit (loss)(1) 127,518 5,667 (9,457) 123,728 Depreciation and amortization





39,952 Interest expense





28,514 Debt refinancing





(3,830) Restructuring and other costs





4,169 Other expense, net





10,795 Income before income taxes





44,128 Three months ended May 31, 2021









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 379,822 23,177 — 402,999 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 239,810 21,892 10,626 272,328 Segment profit (loss)(1) 140,012 1,285 (10,626) 130,671 Depreciation and amortization





38,117 Interest expense





26,807 Debt refinancing





3,408 Restructuring and other costs





1,561 Other income, net





(4,755) Income before income taxes





65,533

Nine months ended May 31, 2022









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 1,178,538 80,454 — 1,258,992 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 779,411 68,916 23,211 871,538 Segment profit (loss)(1) 399,127 11,538 (23,211) 387,454 Depreciation and amortization





117,080 Interest expense





79,795 Debt refinancing





(3,428) Restructuring and other costs





6,223 Other expense, net





7,592 Income before income taxes





180,192 Nine months ended May 31, 2021









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 1,110,443 71,785 — 1,182,228 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 671,310 61,950 27,050 760,310 Segment profit (loss)(1) 439,133 9,835 (27,050) 421,918 Depreciation and amortization





114,405 Interest expense





75,890 Debt refinancing





3,408 Restructuring and other costs





8,885 Other income, net





(11,612) Income before income taxes





230,942

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE









Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31,

May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Advertising 265,915 255,082 784,228 733,160 Subscriber 130,410 124,402 390,768 372,314 Merchandising, distribution and other 37,133 23,515 83,996 76,754

433,458 402,999 1,258,992 1,182,228

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



Three months ended

Nine months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) May 31, % May 31, % Optimized advertising revenue 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Optimized advertising revenue (numerator) 112,677 87,496 29 % 294,880 202,739 45 % Television advertising revenue (denominator) 237,993 233,181 2 % 707,725 665,260 6 % Optimized advertising revenue percentage 47 % 38 % 42 % 30 %



Three months ended

Nine months ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) May 31, % May 31, % New platform revenue 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change New platform revenue (numerator) 40,992 29,199 40 % 109,223 77,842 40 % Television advertising revenue 237,993 233,181 2 % 707,725 665,260 6 % Television subscriber revenue 130,410 124,402 5 % 390,768 372,314 5 % Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator) 368,403 357,583 3 % 1,098,493 1,037,574 6 % New platform revenue percentage 11 % 8 %

10 % 8 %





Three months ended Nine months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) May 31, May 31, Free Cash Flow 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities 29,798 67,313 161,000 224,402 Investing activities (2,330) (2,562) 36,614 (8,377) Add: cash used in (provided by) business acquisitions and strategic investments (1) 27,468 64,751 197,614 216,025 — (49) (2,742) 741 Free cash flow 27,468 64,702 194,872 216,766

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.



Nine months ended (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) May 31, August 31,

Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2022 2021 Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options 1,267,995 1,349,293 Lease liabilities 136,722 143,546 Cash and cash equivalents (51,693) (43,685) Net debt (numerator) 1,353,024 1,449,154 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 490,154 524,618 Net debt to segment profit 2.76 2.76

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Third Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

