Skrewball Whiskey Introduces Innovative 100ml Can Size

Original Peanut Butter Whiskey Expands Product Line to Meet Consumer Demand for Convenience and Portability with Refreshing, Straight Up 100ml Offering

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skrewball Whiskey, the original peanut butter whiskey, announced today the introduction of an innovative 100ml can to its product lineup, which includes 750ml, 375ml, 200ml, 50ml and 1L glass bottles. Unlike RTD canned cocktails, this convenient and fun option offers two servings of the sweet and savory flavored whiskey with no mixers, perfect for sipping straight.

The canned spirits category has seen a boom in the last year – showcasing 123% growth – as consumers seek convenient and portable products to integrate into their lifestyles. In tandem with this growth, the flavored whiskey category continues to grow at four times the rate of unflavored whiskey. As a category creator and industry innovator, Skrewball Whiskey sought to merge these two areas of consumer demand with the introduction of their new 100ml can, the novel straight flavored whiskey offering in this format.

"Skrewball Whiskey was the first-to-market with peanut butter flavored whiskey and galvanized the recent growth of the flavored whiskey category, so we knew the next step was to offer a unique product that breaks the mold of what's on the market already," said Carl Carlson, President of Skrewball Whiskey. "Industry trends continue to indicate that consumers are gravitating towards portable canned options, and we want to offer Skrewball Whiskey's premium taste and versatility to our community in an offering that meets their needs and consumption occasions."

Debuting just in time for the summer, Skrewball Whiskey's 100ml size boasts the same smooth and nutty flavor consumers love from the brand in a refreshing and convenient format that can be sipped by the pool, at a backyard barbecue, on the beach or anywhere in between. Sold by the can, the new offering is best consumed chilled.

"As the 100ml can presents new lifestyle options, we're excited to welcome more members to our Skrewball family," said Brittany Merrill Yeng, Co-founder of Skrewball Whiskey. "This new addition to our lineup is another step in the development of not only our company, but our community."

Launched in San Diego in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Steven Yeng and Brittany Merrill Yeng, Skrewball Whiskey saw instant success locally. The brand partnered with Infinium Spirits in 2019 to grow on a national scale and was available in all 50 states by the end of the year, earning its recognition as one of the fastest growing brands. In 2021, the brand began international distribution to meet increasing consumer demand, with new availability in Canada and the Caribbean. The brand has also received several awards, most recently receiving a Double Gold in the 2021 SIP Awards, in addition to being named a 2020 Impact "Hot Brand" Award winner and "Best New Product" at the 2020 Market Watch Leader Awards.

"We started as a mom-and-pop business in a beach town in San Diego, and this canned format pays homage to our original community of beachgoers looking for a fun way to imbibe," said Steven Yeng, Co-founder of Skrewball Whiskey. "Our brand embraces and encourages the 'misfit' in each of us, so we're looking forward to disrupting the industry again with another 'skrewball' product that consumers haven't seen before."

Skrewball Whiskey's 100ml can is 70 proof (35% ABV). The canned spirit will be available in select markets across California, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Wisconsin and Tennessee, with additional nationwide availability rolling out throughout the coming summer months.

For more information about Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, visit www.skrewballwhiskey.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram (@skrewballwhiskey).

About Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

Skrewball Whiskey is the original peanut butter flavored whiskey. Bottled in California, it can be enjoyed as a shot, on the rocks or in a variety of delicious, premium craft cocktails. Recently expanding internationally into both Canada and the Caribbean, consumers can now indulge in this boozy peanut butter deliciousness in the U.S. and beyond. It was developed by a husband-and-wife duo, perfecting the peanut butter flavor, which is unmatched in the spirits industry. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has already won several awards, including the Best Flavored Whiskey award at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. The product is 70 proof and made with premium ingredients. For more information, visit www.skrewballwhiskey.com.

