Sklar Kirsh Expands Real Estate Team with Amit S. Patel

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based law boutique Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has bolstered its real estate practice with the addition of Amit S. Patel, who joins the firm as a Partner.

Patel represents owners, developers, and investors in the acquisition, sale, lease, development, and financing of retail, office, commercial, industrial and residential real estate. His recent work includes oversight over the fifth largest multifamily sale in the history of U.S. real estate, worth approximately $1.85 billion and consisting of 13,243 apartments at 36 properties, 21 loan defeasances and 11 loan assumptions. An expert in portfolio transactions on behalf of industrial owners, he recently handled approximately $850 million over two sales of 26 properties.

Joining the highly successful practice chaired by firm Co-Founder Andrew T. Kirsh , Patel brings the total number of attorneys working under the firm's real estate arm to 18.

"We've been expanding steadily as a firm, but our goal hasn't been to add attorneys for the sake of it - we're cultivating talent that will add value to our clients for years to come," said Kirsh. "Between Amit's thriving practice and his tireless dedication to his practice, we couldn't be happier to add him to the team."

Patel additionally counsels clients in operating and tenants-in-common agreements, restructuring and buy/sell agreements and property management agreements.

Patel praised the quality and versatility of Sklar Kirsh's real estate team, which he attributed as a primary motivator for joining the team.

"I've always taken a comprehensive approach to representation, guiding clients from start to finish while looking out for them from every angle," said Patel. "It's refreshing to be practicing with a team of professionals who shares and complements that mindset."

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

