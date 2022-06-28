James Hardie Recognized as David Weekley Homes' 2022 National Preferred Partner

James Hardie, the world leader in fiber cement exterior building solutions, earns nationally recognized annual award from David Weekley Homes, a leading homebuilder in the United States

The National Preferred Partner award recognizes James Hardie's superior customer service, as well as the exceptional quality of Hardie® products, which offer builders and homeowners the trusted protection and lasting beauty of fiber cement technology

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Hardie, the world's leading producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum solutions, announces that the company has been recognized as a 2022 National Preferred Partner of David Weekley Homes, one of the nation's largest privately held home builders.

(PRNewsfoto/James Hardie Industries) (PRNewswire)

The National Preferred Partner award recognizes field and manufacturing partners that have consistently operated at world-class levels, as determined by David Weekley Homes supplier evaluation platform. The comprehensive process, anchored by the National Preferred Partner Survey, evaluates companies in the areas of quality and customer service.

An industry leader, this award supports James Hardie's mission to transform the way the world builds. James Hardie pioneers new innovations that define the future of home exterior trends, while empowering homeowners and builders alike to achieve the home of their dreams through personalized design options. Hardie® siding is world-renowned for its added benefit of trusted protection: fiber cement technology is well-known for being noncombustible and helping to provide protection against the elements, even severe weather.

Sean Gadd, President of James Hardie North America said: "At James Hardie, we are honored to be recognized by David Weekley Homes as a National Preferred Partner for the fourteenth time in the past 16 years. This award is a testament to our dedication to the highest level of customer service that industry leaders such as David Weekley Homes have come to rely on. James Hardie continues to transform the building industry with innovative products known for superior design and best in class durability, allowing builders to create the most desirable homes possible. We look forward to continuing to grow and expand our collaboration."

John Schiegg, VP of Supply Chain Services for David Weekley Homes said: "This past year has presented an unexpected number of challenges for the homebuilding industry. At David Weekley Homes, we have been fortunate to have exceptional National Preferred Partners who provided their products and expertise during an unprecedented time. They have helped us navigate these obstacles to continue delivering a high-quality product."

Of the 138 homebuilding industry companies evaluated this year by David Weekley Homes, only 17% received the coveted designation of National Preferred Partner. To assess all partners and pinpoint top performers, David Weekley Homes team members participated in the homebuilder's unique supplier evaluation platform. At the heart of this process is the National Preferred Partner Survey, an evaluation involving a comprehensive system of feedback and discussion to measure excellence.

With an extensive variety of color choices and siding styles to choose from – from traditional lap siding and shingle to farmhouse board-and-batten and modern Hardie™ Architectural Collection looks – homebuilders can achieve a personalized exterior design for every homeowner with Hardie® products. And James Hardie's proprietary ColorPlus® Technology finishes, backed with a 15-year limited warranty, ensure that those homes will have lasting beauty for years to come.

To learn more about James Hardie, visit jameshardie.com.

James Hardie

James Hardie is a global leader in premium building solutions that offer lasting beauty and endless design possibilities with trusted protection and low maintenance. The world's #1 producer and marketer of high-performance fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions, James Hardie offers siding and accessories for every style. Hardie™ products empower homeowners and building professionals to achieve the home of their dreams. The company pioneered the technology of fiber cement building products made from sustainable raw materials and continues to invest in innovation to transform the way the world builds. James Hardie operates with an inclusive company culture, and an unwavering commitment to Zero Harm. James Hardie employs a diverse global workforce of approximately 5,200 employees across operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information and media resources, visit JamesHardie.com and JamesHardie.com/about-us/media-resources./about-us/media-resources. For investor information, please visit ir.jameshardie.com.au.

Connect with James Hardie on social media:

Linkedin.com/JamesHardie

Instagram.com/JamesHardie

Facebook.com/JamesHardie

Twitter.com/JamesHardie

David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 19 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley has also appeared 15 times on FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 100,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of James Hardie to be materially different from those expressed or implied in this release, including, among others, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Section 3 "Risk Factors" in James Hardie's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 March 2020; changes in general economic, political, governmental and business conditions globally and in the countries in which James Hardie does business; changes in interest rates; changes in inflation rates; changes in exchange rates; the level of construction generally; changes in cement demand and prices; changes in raw material and energy prices; changes in business strategy and various other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. James Hardie assumes no obligation to update or correct the information contained in this Media Release except as required by law.

This media release has been authorized by Mr. Jason Miele, Chief Financial Offer.

Investor/Media/Analyst Enquiries:

James Brennan-Chong

Telephone:

+61 2 8845 3356 Email:

media@jameshardie.com.au







James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at Europa House, 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland

James Hardie PR Contact:

JamesHardieUSPR@Ogilvy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE James Hardie Industries