Ivalua Partners With C2FO to Complete the Strategic Payments Journey and Enhance Access to Capital

By connecting with C2FO's network, the partnership will enable Ivalua customers to more intelligently control and manage cash flows, driving growth and better supporting their suppliers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in Cloud Spend Management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with C2FO , the largest global platform for working capital, to empower Ivalua customers with enhanced supplier selection and the ability to streamline costs and drive targeted bottom-line growth.

Early payments are a powerful liquidity tool that allows suppliers to be paid before terms. However, executing the classic invoice-driven approach after the contracting event prevents such programs from realizing their full cash potential. The C2FO platform enables a chief finance officer to control the liquidity and the yield captured, while the supplier can select the best liquidity opportunities with same-day approvals and next-day early payments offered with Ivalua.

"Our partnership with C2FO creates a dynamic Source-to-Pay solution that improves how companies access and manage capital, enabling our customers to turn their cash into a more powerful tool for liquidity," said Pascal Bensoussan, Chief Product Officer of Ivalua. "Embedding payments was the first step and now we can help our customers generate even more value from their supplier relationships and focus on bottom-line growth."

"We are thrilled to partner with Ivalua, a true market leader, and unlock access to a new convenient, low-cost source of working capital and liquidity for their clients and suppliers," said Allison Baker, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at C2FO. "C2FO's supplier-centric working capital platform is a natural complement to Ivalua's best in class source-to-pay platform. We look forward to creating new value for our joint customers and providing businesses with low-cost working capital vital to their success."

This new partnership not only improves suppliers' liquidity and supports their financial health, but also strengthens the relationship and solidifies the buyer's customer-of-choice status. A study by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Ivalua, found that businesses must digitize their operations in a timely manner while also allowing for visibility into payments - both of which were key factors in influencing suppliers' willingness to collaborate with and share innovations with a specific customer.

About C2FO

C2FO is the world's largest platform for working capital. We serve over 1 million businesses representing $10.5 trillion in annual sales across more than 160 countries. Our online platform connects more than $110 billion of daily accounts payable and accounts receivable. Whether you need working capital or have excess working capital, Name Your Rate®, and the C2FO platform will match your request in seconds. You can accelerate AP or AR on demand, providing you, your customers and your suppliers greater control over cash flow. You can also utilize AR financing and other data-driven funding options.

C2FO is working capital, working for everyone. Our mission is to deliver a future where every company in the world has the capital needed to thrive. To learn more, visit C2FO.com .

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management software. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, improving ESG performance, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. We are trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts. Learn more at www.ivalua.com . Follow us at @Ivalua.

