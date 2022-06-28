Elevate Holistics Allies with K9s For Warriors to Support Veteran Mental Health

The medical marijuana card provider is expanding its outreach efforts to increase accessibility for those who need it most

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Holistics, a multistate solution provider in the medical marijuana industry, is donating $5,000 to K9s for Warriors , the nation's largest provider of service dogs to Veterans.

"Veterans experience a variety of mental health challenges when they return home, and giving them the support they need should be a national priority," said Stephen Stearman, CEO of Elevate Holistics. "We hope that with this donation we can take steps towards addressing this vitally important issue and give Veterans the tools to heal."

Elevate Holistics is a multi-state operator (MOS) serving patients and medical professionals with alternative advanced healthcare options, encrypted SSL safe-site security, turn-key business solutions for clinics, online cannabis healthcare clinics, and compassionate follow-up care. Encrypted online telehealth options, including medical cannabis evaluations, renewals, and online "Ask Me Anything" videos, help patients navigate state laws with confidence.

About Elevate Holistics

