EdgeEnergy™ Releases 100 kW Single-Phase DC Fast Charging Solution

CINCINNATI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeEnergy, a company providing a fully self-contained, plug-n-play system that delivers clean, quiet power to level three charging stations from existing single-phase power infrastructure, is excited to announce its latest new product, the EdgeEV100™. The EdgeEV100™ enables United States infrastructure to expand EV Charging capabilities into rural and remote regions.

The EdgeEV100™ allows fast deployment of DC Fast Chargers at a lower cost and faster timeline than traditional 3-phase line extensions or alternative edge of grid solutions. The EdgeEV100™ uses patented technology to provide isolated and balanced 3-phase power in ratings up to 100kW and, unlike battery storage solutions, can provide continuous on-demand power to the fast charging station. It can also be paired with additional EdgeEV units to deliver even larger kilowatt outputs that will support larger charger installations, all on single-phase. It is designed for easy installation with any DC Fast Charger. The EdgeEV100™ is a fully enclosed system secured and designed to be rugged and reliable in a weather-tight NEMA 3R enclosure made from 12-guage steel and is easily installed with minimal site-work in just a few hours. The EdgeEV100™ and all EdgeEnergy™ products are proudly certified as Made in America. EdgeEnergy's domestic supply chain and production reduce lead time and keep installation on track.

"With the launch of EdgeEV100™, EdgeEnergy is leading the way in providing innovative solutions to the EV marketplace", said Greg York, the founder, and CEO of EdgeEnergy. "Today's announcement makes the national transition to EVs easier than ever before. Now all communities will be able to have fast chargers, not just those with access to 3-phase power. EdgeEnergy is proud to build the EdgeEV100™ in Ohio, and we believe that for EV adoption to be equitable DC Fast Charging solutions must be equitable as well. We are committed to ensuring EV Freedom by making sure that everyone has access to affordable 3-phase fast charging solutions for EVs.

About EdgeEnergy: EdgeEnergy is the maker of EdgeEV a power source that allows for the installation if EV Fast Chargers in edge-of-grid locations using existing single-phase power infrastructure. This innovation creates opportunity to expand EV Charging infrastructure into rural and remote areas of America and solves the greatest barrier to EV adoption - range anxiety.

