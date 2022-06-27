Walker & Dunlop Named as a 2022 Top Washington-Area Workplace for the Ninth Year in a Row

BETHESDA, Md., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has been named one of The Washington Post's 2022 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area every year since the award's founding. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC.

Walker & Dunlop has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2022 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. (PRNewswire)

"The Post's Top Workplaces list is now in its ninth year and continues to highlight the companies in the Washington-area that employees deem to be leaders in company satisfaction and engagement," said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Each year, the leaders at these companies are commended for their leadership and collegiality, qualities which have increased in importance to employees with the last few years of heightened transition and change."

"It is an honor to be named as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post once again. This award is in recognition of the collaborative and caring environment our employees cultivate each day," said Walker & Dunlop Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Paula Pryor. "The past year has continued to present challenges to our employees and in the ways we work together, and it means a great deal that our positive and collaborative culture continues to shine through during these unprecedented times. Our commitment to our culture is unwavering, and we remain focused on supporting our employees and their experiences at Walker & Dunlop every day."

Walker & Dunlop's commitment to culture extends beyond the computer screen, as a recent investment in the company's new headquarters has resulted in a new back-to-work environment for nearly 270 employees in the Wilson Building, a premier high-rise building in Bethesda, MD. The space is a reflection of the company's brand, culture and community, tailored specifically to give employees the space in which they can collaborate and connect with each other. Get a glimpse inside our new headquarters here.

At Walker & Dunlop, employees find their hard work recognized, their ambition matched by opportunity, and a place to build their future. Walker & Dunlop currently has over 35 job openings in the DMV area as well as more than 75 openings nationwide. Check out available opportunities here.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology makes us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

