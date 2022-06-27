InventHelp Inventor Develops Disposable Baby Car Seat Liner (HOF-189)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory to protect a car seat from becoming soiled by diaper leaks, vomit or food and drink spills," said an inventor, from Sugarland, Texas, "so I invented the DISPOSABLE BABY CAR SEAT LINER. My design would offer a convenient alternative to removing, washing or replacing the cloth seat cover."

The invention provides an improved way to protect a child's car seat against spills and messes. In doing so, it ensures that the original seat cover remains clean, dry and odorless. It also eliminates the hassle of trying to remove and clean the original car seat cover and it saves time and effort. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with young children and babies.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-189, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

