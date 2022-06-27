The Execu|Search Group is Now Tandym Group

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Execu|Search Group, a leading recruitment, contract staffing, consulting, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S., is pleased to announce that its new name is Tandym Group. The name change follows an extensive rebranding effort to reflect the company's significant growth history and establishment as a national staffing and consulting partner to clients and candidates across a broad range of industries. The new identity captures the creative, highly flexible and solutions-oriented manner in which the company works in tandem with clients and candidates alike; bringing the two together in an increasingly complex skilled workforce environment. The rebranding unites all business verticals—Tandym Health, Tandym Life Sciences, Tandym Pro, and Tandym Tech—under one brand with dedicated focus and resources aligned with a common corporate mission.

Tandym Group (PRNewswire)

"Our rebranding is more than a new name, logo, and color palette. It's an opportunity for us to better communicate our strategic vision and the ways in which we support our clients in navigating the constantly changing and demanding labor and business markets," said Dolinko. "We have grown over the last three decades, diversifying and deepening our expertise while expanding into a national footprint. Through this evolution, we've always worked alongside our client and candidate partners with a consultative approach—and our brand needed to reflect that. Our new name perfectly aligns our identity with the highly personalized service our clients and candidates expect from us."

Kyle Mattice, Chief Commercial Officer of Tandym Group, added, "Today is a landmark event for our company. Our name served us well for many years, but it was time for our brand to catch up to who we are today and where we are going in the future. The new brand represents our mission, vision and values, which center around serving our clients as a true partner, helping them accomplish their goals."

Tandym Group's Executive Chairman, Charles Heskett, said "Our rebranding is rooted in our continued commitment to our clients and the renewal of our corporate vision. The name 'Tandym' captures the concepts of interaction and connectedness, core to our capabilities and a reflection of our priorities."

The following are additional datapoints highlighting the brand's connection to Tandym's partnership-driven approach of doing business:

Name: The name, Tandym Group, is rooted in the company's commitment to being a true partner, working in tandem with clients and candidates alike to navigate the peaks and valleys of the skilled workforce market.

Logo: The logo features two hexagons linked side-by-side to form an infinite loop of growth and opportunity .

Website: At a new URL, tandymtech.com, tandymlifesciences.com, tandympro.com At a new URL, tandymgroup.com , the website features a revamped brand aesthetic and directs users to dedicated sites for each Tandym vertical: tandymhealth.com

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group is a leading recruitment, contract staffing, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal).

MEDIA CONTACT: Stephanie Klemperer, (212-871-0607), stephanie.klemperer@tandymgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tandym Group