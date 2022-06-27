After Doubling ARR, Leading Software and Game Development Acceleration Platform Incredibuild Raises $35M Led by Hiro Capital, Significantly Increasing Valuation

Investment will go towards driving Incredibuild's innovation and growth across industries such as AI, the Metaverse, and many others, as well as enhancing its supercomputing platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredibuild, creator of the leading hybrid development acceleration platform for developers and DevOps teams, announced today it has raised $35M in Series B funding after doubling its ARR, increasing its valuation significantly. Hiro Capital, the entrepreneur-founded VC focused on Videogames, Creator Platforms and Metaverse Technologies, led the round with participation from existing investor Insight Partners. Insight Partners acquired a stake in Incredibuild for $140 million just over one year ago in a round with several components, joining Fortissimo Capital, which invested in the company in 2018.

In a world where user retention has become increasingly vital and rapid software releases are ever more urgent, Incredibuild has created the industry's leading hybrid acceleration platform to support expedited development. By turning every machine on the network into a supercomputer, Incredibuild's technology dramatically accelerates software builds, radically boosting development and testing cycles for industries across the board – including videogames, automotive, financial services, software services, interactive entertainment, and embedded technologies.

Incredibuild's powerful distributed processing, easily deployed on premise, in hybrid mode and in the cloud, as well as its unique Build Cache acceleration technology, enhance product quality, shorten time-to-market, and raise customer satisfaction – all while reducing compute costs and time spent managing resources. Incredibuild helps companies across industries get their digital products out faster, more cost-effectively and with higher quality – increasing the number of mission-critical applications and solutions companies are able to release annually. Major brands rely on Incredibuild to shorten time to revenue (TTR) and dramatically increase developer satisfaction and team efficiency, including Epic Games, Adobe, Citibank, Microsoft and more.

"Games companies are feeling the squeeze in developer capacity. Incredibuild gives developers back precious time by accelerating build compilation," said Cherry Freeman, Co-Founding Partner at Hiro Capital. "Amazing games companies like Tencent, Take Two, EA, Konami, Nintendo, Capcom, and WB Games are already reaping the benefits of Incredibuild and our hope is that more companies will discover and take advantage of their brilliant technology. As always, Games are the cutting edge for technological advancement, and we envisage a future where Incredibuild will be the de facto distributed supercomputer on every machine in every company. This journey also marks Hiro's first investment in Israel, a country with a phenomenal technology track record, where we hope this is just the first of many future investments."

"Enterprises are under unprecedented pressure to expedite the release of high-quality applications, to get to market faster with less overhead," said Tami Mazel Shachar, CEO of Incredibuild. "We see Hiro's investment, combined with our significant revenue growth, as validation that our market-leading platform has and will continue to help companies from numerous industries improve ROI and TCO and stay at the top of their game. We're partnering with developers and customer-facing teams to continuously enhance our platform. At Incredibuild, we believe Development Never Stops."

Over the course of this year, AWS and Microsoft have both announced partnerships with Incredibuild to integrate its gaming stacks in order to accelerate the go-to-cloud transformation of customers and partners worldwide.

In addition to enhancing platform capabilities and increasing value for customers, the funds will go towards expanding Incredibuild's global market presence and accelerating the deployment of its Community, Developer Relations, and Cloud programs – further strengthening the company's connections with developers and strategic partners.

Incredibuild has created the industry's leading hybrid acceleration platform for development processes – compilations, CI/CD builds, testing, and more. Its Virtualized Distributed Processing™ technology recruits CPUs to turn every host into a supercomputer with hundreds of cores. Incredibuild's powerful distributed processing and unique build caching solutions quicken dev and test cycles and increase the efficiency of every development sprint and iteration frequency – enhancing product quality, boosting developer satisfaction, and lowering time-to-market while dramatically reducing compute costs on-prem and in the cloud.

Incredibuild boasts over a quarter of a million users from 2,500 global organizations, including many Fortune 100 companies. Headquartered in Tel Aviv with offices in the US, Japan, UK and China, Incredibuild was founded on the premise that there is time to build and time to release. Frequency of updates is not just time- and cost-saving; it is an enterprise's competitive advantage. Learn more at incredibuild.com

About Hiro Capital: Investors in the Future

Hiro Capital is a London / Luxembourg technology Venture Capital fund which invests in UK, US and European innovators in Videogames, Metaverse Technologies, Creator Platforms and Gamified Fitness. Hiro Capital generally invests at the Seed, Series A and B stages. We invest both in front-end Content creators in Games, Esports and Digital Fitness and in deep tech Metaverse applications of Cloud, Web3, Mobile, Streaming, Big Data, AI, Wearables, AR and VR technologies.

We back experienced entrepreneurial teams, building innovative technologies and content with a strongly differentiated proposition and with the scaling opportunity to become very large. We are Games and Metaverse investors who are also Games and Metaverse entrepreneurs. We are entrepreneurs who back entrepreneurs. Our core belief is that Videogames, Metaverse Technologies, Creator Platforms and Gamified Fitness will be a central pillar of Entertainment, Economic and Social Life in the mid 21st century. We invest in the innovators who are building that future. https://hiro.capital/

