Fuwei Films Announces Its Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022

BEIJING, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

First quarter highlights

Net sales were RMB103.1 million ( US$16.3 million ), compared to RMB101.6 million , during the same period in 2021, representing an increase of RMB1.5 million , or 1.5% year-over-year

Sales of specialty films were RMB71.9 million ( US$11.3 million ), equivalent to 69.8% of our total revenues as compared to RMB65.0 million or 63.9% in the same period of 2021

Gross profit was RMB30.2 million ( US$4.8 million ), representing a gross margin of 29.3%

Net income attributable to the Company was RMB17.1 million ( US$2.7 million )

Mr. Lei Yan, Chairman and CEO of Fuwei Films, commented, "Despite the oversupply in the marketplace and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we achieved positive trends in overall sales, especially sales of specialty films, including a base film for dry film, which accounted for 69.8% of our total revenues. The base film is a high value-added and differentiated product, which is used to produce dry films that are applied to printed circuit boards. The sales increase of base film for dry films demonstrates that our customers well-recognize the quality of our products. We believe the order growth also helps improve the Company's financial performance. For the future, we remain committed to innovation and differentiated marketing strategy while expanding the end-user applications of our film products. We will continue these efforts and expect them to enable the Company to capitalize on new opportunities despite challenging industry and economic conditions."

First Quarter 2022 Results

Net sales during the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, were RMB103.1 million (US$16.3 million), compared to RMB101.6 million, during the same period in 2021, representing an increase of RMB1.5 million, or 1.5% on an annual base. The increase in sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB1.4 million, and a higher sales price resulted in a RMB0.1 million increase.

In the first quarter of 2022, sales of specialty films were RMB71.9 million (US$11.3 million), equivalent to 69.8% of our total revenues compared to RMB65.0 million or 63.9% in the same period of 2021. The increase was mainly due to higher sales volume.

The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales (amounts in thousands):



Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2022 % of Total Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2021 % of Total

RMB US$

RMB

Stamping and transfer film 22,110 3,489 21.4 % 25,350 25.0 % Printing film 4,477 706 4.3 % 5,482 5.4 % Metallization film 1,421 224 1.4 % 1,643 1.6 % Specialty film 71,947 11,349 69.8 % 64,963 63.9 % Base film for other

applications 3,178 501 3.1 % 4,186 4.1 %













103,133 16,269 100.0 % 101,624 100.0 %

Overseas sales were RMB10.2 million or US$1.6 million, representing 9.9% of total revenues, compared with RMB9.0 million or 8.9% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of RMB1.2 million or 13.3%. The growth in sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB0.3 million, while a higher sales price resulted in an increase of RMB0.9 million.

The following is a breakdown of PRC domestic and overseas sales (amounts in thousands except percentages):





Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2022 % of Total Three-Month Period

Ended

March 31, 2021 % of Total



RMB US$ RMB Sales in China

92,922 14,658 90.1 % 92,596 91.1 % Sales in other countries

10,211 1,611 9.9 % 9,028 8.9 %

















103,133 16,269 100.0 % 101,624 100.0 %

Our gross profit was RMB30.2 million (US$4.8 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, representing a gross margin of 29.3%, compared to a gross profit of RMB42.5 million and gross margin of 41.8% for the same period of 2021. The increase in the average cost of goods sold during the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, explained the decrease in our gross profit during the period. For the quarter, our average product sales prices increased by 0.1%, while our average cost of goods sold rose 21.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

Operating expenses for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, were RMB13.7 million (US$2.2 million), 30.5%, or RMB3.2 million above those in the same period of 2021. This increase was mainly due to higher salaries and employees' welfare, and expenditure on R&D.

Net income attributable to the Company during the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, was RMB17.1 million (US$2.7 million), compared to net income attributable to the Company of RMB31.4 million during the same period in 2021.

Basic and diluted net earnings per share was RMB5.24 (US$0.83) and RMB9.60 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

Total shareholders' equity was RMB334.1 million or US$52.7 million as of March 31, 2022, compared with RMB317.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 3,265,837 basic and diluted ordinary shares outstanding.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Shandong Fuwei"). Shandong Fuwei develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Financial Tables to Follow

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF MARCH 31, 2022, AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

RMB US$

RMB ASSETS Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

261,247 41,211

250,608 Restricted cash

19,294 3,044

28,294 Accounts and bills receivable, net

28,430 4,485

29,225 Inventories

37,462 5,909

35,456 Advance to suppliers

9,275 1,463

7,933 Prepayments and other receivables

1,243 196

1,199











Deferred tax assets - current

1,144 180

1,144 Total current assets

358,095 56,488

353,859











Plant, properties and equipment, net

104,173 16,433

106,928 Construction in progress

299 47

- Lease prepayments, net

14,551 2,295

14,685











Deferred tax assets – non-current

192 30

227











Total assets

477,310 75,293

475,699













Current liabilities









Short-term borrowings

65,000 10,253

65,000











Accounts payables

27,267 4,301

22,616 Notes payable

38,588 6,087

50,126 Advance from customers

4,172 658

7,672

6,387 1,008

11,479 Total current liabilities

141,414 22,307

156,893











Deferred tax liabilities

1,772 280

1,789











Total liabilities

143,186 22,587

158,682











Equity









Shareholders' equity









Registered capital (of US$0.519008 par value;

5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,837 issued and

outstanding)

13,323 2,102

13,323 Additional paid-in capital

311,907 49,202

311,907 Statutory reserve

37,441 5,906

37,441 Accumulated deficit

(29,387) (4,636)

(46,494) Cumulative translation adjustment

840 132

840 Total shareholders' equity

334,124 52,706

317,017 Total equity

334,124 52,706

317,017 Total liabilities and equity

477,310 75,293

475,699

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)





The Three-Month Period Ended March 31,



2022

2021

RMB US$

RMB Net sales

103,133 16,269

101,624 Cost of sales

72,963 11,510

59,174











Gross Profit

30,170 4,759

42,450











Operating expenses









Selling expenses

5,141 811

4,114 Administrative expenses

8,575 1,353

6,355 Total operating expenses

13,716 2,164

10,469











Operating income

16,454 2,595

31,981











Other income (expense)









- Interest income

1,860 293

856 - Interest expense

(1,058) (167)

(1,575) - Other income (expense), net

(131) (21)

122











Total other expense

671 105

(597)











Income before provision for income taxes

17,125 2,700

31,384











Income tax benefit (expense)

(18) (3)

(19)











Net income

17,107 2,697

31,365











Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

- -

- Net income attributable to the Company

17,107 2,697

31,365











Other comprehensive income









- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to non-controlling

interest

- -

- - Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to the Company

- -

-











Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest

- -

- Comprehensive income attributable to the Company

17,107 2,697

31,365











Earnings per share,

Basic and diluted

5.24 0.83

9.60 Weighted average number of ordinary shares,

Basic and diluted

3,265,837 3,265,837

3,265,837

FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 AND 2021 (amounts in thousands except share and per share value) (Unaudited)





The Three-Month Period Ended March 31,



2022

2021



RMB US$

RMB Cash flow from operating activities









Net income

17,107 2,697

31,365 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash









used in operating activities









- Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

3,263 515

3,162 - Amortization of intangible assets

133 21

134 - Deferred income taxes

18 3

19 - Bad debt expense

(1) -

(2) -Inventory provision

- -

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities









- Accounts and bills receivable

796 126

(12,934) - Inventories

(2,006) (316)

3,209 - Advance to suppliers

(1,342) (212)

(5,049) - Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(44) (7)

(69) - Accounts payable

4,650 734

(5,542) - Accrued expenses and other payables

(5,646) (892)

(21,259) - Advance from customers

(3,500) (552)

11,607 - Tax payable

556 88

177











Net cash provided by operating activities

13,984 2,205

4,818











Cash flow from investing activities









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(508) (80)

(734) Amount change in construction in progress

(299) (47)

- Advanced to suppliers – non-current

- -

616 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

- -

118,208











Net cash provided by investing activities

(807) (127)

118,090











Cash flow from financing activities









Proceeds from related party

- -

(23,052) Payment of capital lease obligation

- -

- Change in notes payable

(11,538) (1,820)

10,000











Net cash used in financing activities

(11,538) (1,820)

(13,052)











Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

- 231

-











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalent

1,639 489

109,856











Cash and cash equivalent









At beginning of period/year

278,902 43,766

120,923 At end of period/year

280,541 44,255

230,779











SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:









Interest paid

1,058 167

1,575 Income tax paid

- -

-











SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES: Account payable for plant and equipment:

1,010 159

1,010















