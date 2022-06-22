Black Stag Coffee expanding distribution across all major retail channels

NEENAH, Wis., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a leading U.S. manufacturer of shelf stable, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee beverages, announced today that new distribution growth of its premium Black Stag coffee continues across all major retail channels. In July, shoppers will find their favorite Black Stag ready-to-drink coffees at their nearest Walmart, Food Lion, and Walgreens stores. Select Black Stag items are also now available at most Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club locations.

Trilliant Food & Nutrition continues growth path with Black Stag Premium Ready-to-Drink coffee

"Consumer demand for ready to drink coffee remains strong and Black Stag RTD coffee is one of the fastest growing brands in the category due to its premium formulation and excellent bold coffee flavor," said Tom Lehocky, Vice President of Sales for Trilliant Food & Nutrition. "Our retail partners also value that we manufacture Black Stag in our own production facility which eliminates many of the supply challenges other brands are experiencing," added Lehocky.

Black Stag RTD coffees are available to enjoy in bottles and cans as Premium Lattes, Energy Lattes, and Espresso with Cream beverages.

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition:

Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a manufacturer of ready-to-drink coffee and shelf stable beverages. From bean to bottle, we focus on creating quality in our vertically integrated facilities. Our team of experts deliver consistent, high quality, shelf stable products across most coffee formats. For more information, visit Trilliantfood.com.

