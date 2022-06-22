Melissa Hentschel Named Finalist in 2022 Women in PayTech Awards

Onbe Chief Delivery Officer recognized for strong leadership and commitment to DE&I

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onbe, a market-leading corporate disbursements fintech, today announced that Melissa Hentschel, Chief Delivery Officer, was named a finalist in the PayTech awards Women in PayTech category. Melissa is one of ten accomplished women finalists being recognized for their leadership, inspirational work and positive impact on the paytech industry.

Onbe is a market-leading corporate disbursements platform. (PRNewsfoto/Onbe) (PRNewswire)

The PayTech Awards – now in their fifth year – are a prized acknowledgement of the demonstrated skills, leadership, vision, inspiration and dedication to the payment industry's betterment. In 2021, Onbe was highly commended for their Inclusive Action for the City | Street Vendor Emergency Fund program during the height of COVID. The Women in PayTech award will laud an outstanding woman in the banking/financial/payment services industry for her distinguished leadership and inspiring work in her organization, and, equally importantly, making a positive impact on the wider payments services industry.

Melissa was named a finalist due to her strong history of leadership. She leads a team of over 100 employees at Onbe, who support thousands of client programs by flawlessly implementing, managing and modernizing clients' payment and disbursement operations. Under her leadership, Melissa's team delivers on operational and service excellence for Onbe's clients and payment recipients, striking the right balance between scalable, reliable processes that deliver and being nimble and responsible to meet diverse client needs.

Melissa is committed to creating an inclusive environment at Onbe by advocating for open and honest communication, promoting from within the organization and championing a flexible working culture. Her commitment to impacting those around her extends to her work in mentoring, as Melissa was invited to join the Rise Up in FinTech program as a mentor and continues her relationship with her mentees to this day. She is committed to mentoring and raising the next generation of female fintech leaders and advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion at Onbe and through every aspect of her career.

"I'm honored to be named a finalist in this year's Women in PayTech awards next to these other incredible women," said Melissa Hentschel, Chief Delivery Officer at Onbe. "Onbe's philosophy—and mine—is that joyful team members who can be proud of what they are doing beget happy and satisfied clients, which is why I'm committed to listening to my team and understanding what they need to pursue their passions. I love having the chance to mentor the next generation of leaders, and I strive to make an impact on my team members' lives each and every day."

PayTech Award winners will be announced on July 1, 2022 at the Merchant Taylors' Hall in London, England.

About the PayTech Awards



The PayTech Awards now in their fifth year, recognize excellence and innovation in the use of IT in the finance and payment industry worldwide. The PayTech Awards are owned and produced by FinTech Futures, the definitive source of news and analysis of the global fintech sector. These awards recognize the most talented individuals and companies in the PayTech industry.

About Onbe



With more than 25 years of industry experience and offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and London, Onbe is a fintech that manages and modernizes customer and workforce disbursements for corporate clients ranging from mid-market to the Fortune 500. Onbe's team of experts and technology platform offers clients a turnkey solution to offload their entire B2C payment operations, relieving them of the cost, complexity and risk that come with orchestrating these payments in-house. Backed by top-tier investors, Onbe delivers on today's consumer expectations for instant, digital and seamless payments. To learn more, visit www.onbe.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Marianne Dempsey

onbe@threeringsinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Onbe