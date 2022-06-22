AIR Asset Management Commits to Increasing Education of the Life Settlement Asset Class

CHICAGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based investment firm AIR Asset Management ("AIRAM") announced it is advancing its educational efforts about the life settlement industry to support increased transparency for both prospects and investors. Recognizing that the space has grown considerably in terms of invested assets, its level of sophistication, and its ability to appeal to a broader group of investors, improving the understanding of this once hard-to-access asset class is at the forefront of the firm's plans.

As an example, in May 2022 AIRAM hosted its inaugural Private Life Settlement Symposium to deliver the latest life settlement market insights, news, and trends from industry participants to current and prospective investors. The agenda included input from subject matter experts such as the Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA), Houlihan Lokey, Life Equity, Longevity Asset Advisors, Life Insurance Settlements, and ISC Services. Attendees also heard from a world-renowned expert on aging and longevity, S. Jay Olshansky, Ph.D. This event brought together registered investment advisors (RIAs), wealth advisors, and institutional investors focused on gaining a deeper understanding of the asset class.

Additionally, an ongoing initiative of the firm is to provide regular educational content through articles, videos, and digital communications. These content pieces cover a broad range of life settlement related topics, including their positive social impact, the asset class's evolution, portfolio allocation and risk considerations, regulatory and legal frameworks, and the compelling investment case for double-digit targeted returns largely uncorrelated with traditional financial markets. In addition, AIRAM plans to release a continuing education course for financial advisors this fall to give a comprehensive overview of these topics.

"Clearing up the mystery that once was the life settlement asset class allows investors to confidently allocate to assets that have historically delivered compelling double-digit annual returns with low correlation and volatility compared to the those of traditional asset classes. Providing an educational forum and the tools for proper due diligence on the space is a joy for us at AIR Asset Management, as we believe this asset class is a win-win for investors and society alike."

- Taylor Colby, Director of Marketing

AIRAM reports strong asset inflows of almost $70M to its longevity-based multi-strategy products throughout the first half of 2022. The firm believes its focus on spreading awareness, in addition to the current tumult in equity and fixed income markets, is contributing to sizeable investor allocations.

About AIR Asset Management

AIRAM is a rapidly growing hedge fund management firm founded in 2014 and based in downtown Chicago. As an SEC-registered investment adviser, AIRAM provides qualified investors with unique growth opportunities in longevity-linked investments such as life settlements and annuities. The Firm's objective is to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns largely uncorrelated to traditional asset classes. AIRAM is also a strong believer in socially responsible investment strategies, and we promote these efforts through our voluntary membership in the Principles for Responsible Investment.

