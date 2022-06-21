CYPHER LEARNING Recognized by SIIA as Best K-12 Remote Learning Partner

CYPHER's NEO LMS Earns Prestigious Industry Honor in 2022 CODiE Awards for Education Technology

PLANO, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING , a leading provider of intelligent learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced that its NEO LMS solution was named the "Best K-12 Remote Learning Partner" as part of the 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards. These prestigious, annual awards from the Software & Information Industry Association ( SIIA ) recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"We work each day to make NEO a great learning tool and transform education through innovative technology," said Graham Glass, CEO of CYPHER LEARNING. "The educational landscape has seen many changes during the past two years, and we strive to help our users adapt and succeed. Whether teachers and students are in remote, in-person or hybrid environments, we're committed to driving engaging learning experiences with our flexible, easy-to-use and rich feature set. We want to thank our community for their continued support."

NEO LMS is an intelligent learning platform (ILP) used by schools and universities to create and deliver the best learning experiences. Thanks to its intuitive design and features, teachers can create high-impact learning materials, evaluate students, track learner progress, automate their work, personalize learning experiences and encourage communication, no matter where learning takes place.

NEO has been on a winning streak, as it also recently attained the following honors:

Named a finalist in the EdTech Awards 2022 in the category of "E-learning, Blended, Flipped Solution or Remote Solution."

Recognized as a "Supplier of the Year" finalist in the Education Resources Awards 2022.

Named a high performer in the Mid-Market Learning Management System (LMS) Grid® Report for Spring 2022 by G2.

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges, including educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then voted on the finalist products, and scores from both rounds were tabulated to select the winners. More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie .

For more details about CYPHER LEARNING products and recent awards, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that is empowering schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs worldwide to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Business, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide with global headquarters in Plano, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE

