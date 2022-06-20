Parallel Announces Opening of Orlando's Second Surterra Wellness Dispensary in Bustling Downtown Milk District

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel, a multi-state medical marijuana operator, announced today the opening of a second Surterra Wellness (Surterra) medical marijuana dispensary in Orlando, Florida. The dispensary is located at 2820 East Colonial Drive, near the Milk District and alongside a variety of popular retail and dining options. The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Thursday, June 23, 2022, with a block party-style celebration featuring music, activities and attendance by community leaders including District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan.

"We are excited to broaden Surterra's presence in serving the wellness needs of our patients in Orlando with the opening of our second dispensary in the city. This new location enables us to continue to fulfill the needs of as many patients as possible, providing access to the many high-quality medical marijuana products that Surterra provides," said Parallel CEO James Whitcomb.

Surterra is committed to wellness, providing medical marijuana to patients in need, and bringing people together to celebrate the arts. To honor that, the Orlando opening will host a variety of community partners for the day-long celebration that is free to attend. DJ Curtis Cooper, aka DJ3n1 will provide live music while recording studio Pro192 Studios will host live performances and bring partner vendors with food, services, and merchandise. A sip and paint experience with mocktails will be provided by Artist Uzzi Tayag and additional artists with live painting and dance performances. Blueprint Real Estate Group, from Zombie House Flipping on A&E, will also participate in the block party that takes place during the dispensary's Thursday hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"We are thrilled to open our new location near the bustling and vibrant Milk District, expanding access to the highest quality medical marijuana products to patients in Orlando, said President of Surterra Wellness, Zachary Fleming. "We will continue to provide the trusted guidance Surterra customers across Florida have come to expect, as well as welcoming those who are interested in learning more from our highly trained staff."

In celebration of the store's grand opening, patients will enjoy 42.0% off all items (excludes accessories) and double Loyalty Points for the entire day of the grand opening. Loyalty Rewards allow shoppers to save more when they spend, with 1 point awarded for every $1 spent and at 500 points members receive a 10% discount, which can be stacked for more savings. The first five shoppers will receive a $100 store credit, and a joint rolling contest will be held, awarding first place winners a $420.00 store credit, second place a $100.00 store credit and third place a $50.00 store credit. Surterra welcomes anyone 18 and older in its stores so that they can ask questions and learn more about products directly from their highly educated staff.

Surterra is expanding its hours throughout Florida. Effective June 24, Surterra stores will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients who are registered in the state of Florida with a medical marijuana card are welcome to purchase. All other visitors are welcome to seek consultations.

ABOUT SURTERRA WELLNESS

Surterra Wellness, a retail brand of Parallel, is a vertically integrated cannabis company that operates 45 Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers in the state of

Florida

, with more planned to open in 2022. Its diverse portfolio of branded medical marijuana products enhance a patient's well-being

,

and are produced with plants grown in Surterra Wellness' state of the art cultivation facilities here in

Florida

, where no harmful chemicals or ingredients are used in the growing process. Surterra Wellness' brand intent is to deliver a trusted, consistent, and seamless way for patients to connect and learn, and for patients to have access to the highest-quality medical marijuana products in the state of

Florida

. The ethos of Surterra Wellness is based on Parallel's commitment to compliance, quality, innovation, and to be a great employer and local community partner, as well as its actions to improve diversity, inclusivity, and economic empowerment in the cannabis industry. To learn more about Surterra Wellness visit,

or on

and

.

ABOUT PARALLEL

Parallel is a privately held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel has ongoing operations in five medical and adult-use markets under the retail brands of Surterra Wellness in Florida; goodblend in Texas and in Pennsylvania; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts; and a joint venture with the Cookies retail brand in Nevada. Parallel offers a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Float and Heights. Parallel operates 50 store locations, and cultivation and manufacturing sites nationwide. Parallel follows rigorous operational and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency, and efficacy of its products and follows values that put the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveparallel.com, or on Instagram and LinkedIn.

