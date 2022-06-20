InventHelp Inventor Develops Super Truck (HAD-163)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I invented this idea to simplify the use of equipment at a job site, less personnel, less engines, more power, more energy. Reducing the number of vehicles and crew members would reduce the cost." said one of the inventors from Coral Gables, FL "so we invented the COLOSSUS TRUCK. It simplifies the use of equipment at a jobsite, its safer for personnel, more efficient. It avoids excess equipment and people at a job site."

The patent-pending invention would greatly reduce the amount of maintenance, service, and repairs required, saving the construction company a substantial amount of money. The truck would be reliable, user-friendly, and adaptable to a wide range of applications. Allowing to maintain a high level of safety for the crew.

The original design was submitted to the Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HAD-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp