InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Fishermen (FMB-911)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective barrier between a fisherman's thumb and palm and sharp hooks, fish teeth and spines," said an inventor, from Bakersfield, Calif., "so I invented CHANCE'S THUMB GUARD. My design could help to prevent injuries to the thumb and hand while fishing."

The invention protects the angler's thumb when removing a catch from his line. In doing so, it prevents the thumb from being jabbed by a hook or bitten by a fish. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to reduce pain and discomfort. The invention features a lightweight and flexible design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

