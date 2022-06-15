SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Teladoc Health, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022 - (NYSE: TDOC)

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Teladoc Health, Inc..

CLASS PERIOD: October 28, 2021 to April 27, 2022

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc's BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (ii) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iii) as a result, Teladoc's revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 5, 2022

