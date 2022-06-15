Regent Seven Seas Cruises®' 2025 World Cruise Sells Out Before Officially Opening for Bookings, Breaks Record for Fourth Consecutive Year

Guests Continue to Sign-Up to Sailing Waitlist for Longest Cruise in the Line's History at 150-Nights

MIAMI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year running, Regent Seven Seas Cruises® has sold out its world cruise in record time, with the sailing being completely reserved prior to officially opening for bookings on June 15, 2022. The sailing, which at 150 nights is the longest in the cruise line's history, had fares starting at $86,999 per guest for a Deluxe Veranda Suite, and $249,999 per guest for a Master Suite.

Seven Seas Mariner will sail 97 ports of call in 25 countries (PRNewswire)

Regent's 2025 World Cruise has been reserved by loyal past guests as well as over a third of guests who will be new to Regent's unrivaled experience. While demand was strong across all suite categories, the ship's Distinctive Suites were the first to sell out with guests desiring higher accommodations.

"We have received unprecedented interest in this sailing and this phenomenal booking record shows once again that people, just like the world itself, are now open to travel and are not going to wait around and let opportunities pass them by," said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "It is remarkable that luxury travelers continue to sign up, or want to remain on the waitlist, in case some guests cancel their reservation between now and the sailing in two and a half years' time – people simply want to explore as much as possible."

Regent's 2025 World Cruise - Away in Wonder - embarks on January 7, 2025, from Miami, Florida to San Francisco, California and discovers incredible destinations in South America, the South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, Asia and Alaska. Guests will sail three oceans, visiting 97 ports of call in 25 countries on five continents and will cover 36,295 nautical miles over more than five months.

Regent has curated incredible experiences on land for luxury travelers to enjoy from 395 FREE shore excursions to 16 in-port overnight stays allowing for extended exploration of fascinating locales including Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Bora Bora, French Polynesia; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The itinerary provides access to 48 UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Rapa Nui National Park from Hanga Roa on Easter Island and the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia.

Guests can also add an additional 18-night sailing to the 2025 World Cruise, with approximately 25% of guests taking this option. The additional voyage sails the Mexican Riviera from San Francisco to Miami, visiting ports in Costa Rica, Colombia and more, along with a full transit of the Panama Canal.

Montague continued, "We have great news for those guests who unfortunately did not have their 2025 World Cruise booking confirmed due to strong demand, as we will open early reservation requests on July 6, 2022, for our 2024-2025 Legendary Journeys Collection. These Grand Voyages will offer longer sailings of up to 83 nights spanning the Arctic, Asia, Australia and the Mediterranean, and will officially be on sale July 20."

Regent previously broke its world cruise opening day record in July 2021 when the cruise line's 2024 World Cruise went on sale.

For more information, please visit RSSC.com, call 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-873-2381) or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the leading luxury cruise line, delivering An Unrivaled Experience™ for 30 years. Carrying no more than 732 guests, the line's spacious and stylish ships - Seven Seas Explorer®, Seven Seas Mariner®, Seven Seas Navigator®, Seven Seas Splendor®, Seven Seas Voyager® and from 2023 Seven Seas Grandeur™ - form The World's Most Luxurious Fleet™ and explore more than 450 immersive destinations globally. Offering Unrivalled Space at Sea™, guests enjoy sumptuous all-suite accommodations, nearly all with private balconies, which are among the largest at sea, as well as highly personalized service throughout lavish public areas and expansive outdoor spaces. Unique to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, unlimited complimentary shore excursions are available in every port, making it the only truly all-inclusive cruise line. Voyage fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wines and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. For more information, please visit RSSC.com, call 1.844.873.2381 or contact a professional travel advisor

Images can be found here.

(PRNewsfoto/Regent Seven Seas Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Regent Seven Seas Cruises