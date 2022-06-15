quantilope Appoints Joe Henriques as Chief Revenue Officer to Support and Accelerate Global Growth

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope , a leading provider of automated consumer research, has appointed Joe Henriques as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The new role represents a milestone in quantilope's growth, centralizing all revenue operations, sales, solutions consulting, and customer success under a single leader to capitalize on growing global demand.

The announcement comes on the heels of 130% YoY revenue growth in the US between 2020 and 2021, with continued growth expected in 2022.

"I'm excited to be a part of the team leading quantilope through its next phase of growth," explained Henriques. "The company has shown tremendous success in both the European and American markets, demonstrated through wide-scale adoption amongst brands ranging in size, from ten million to two billion, and in industries from CPG to hospitality to media and even in growing verticals such as crypto and cannabis. Now more than ever, brands are seeking robust consumer insights to navigate through uncertain economies - and are looking for automated solutions to deliver the consumer research they need quickly and in a cost effective manner. quantilope is the solution to meet these needs."

Prior to being appointed CRO, Joe Henriques acted as the President of quantilope's US business, overseeing all go-to-market functions in the American market. Under Joe's leadership, quantilope's US business achieved repeatable growth, alongside an average client CSAT score of 4.77/5, and an 83% increase in employees.

"Since Joe joined quantilope in August of last year, he has played a key role in building the structures and systems to support repeatable growth for our business," said quantilope CEO Peter Aschmoneit. "We look forward to his impact as Chief Revenue Officer to drive this next phase of our global growth."

As CRO, Henriques will transform quantilope's sales organization into a customer first, go-to market organization. He will focus on operations that drive productivity and efficiency while dedicating time and resources to fostering an environment to mentor and elevate individuals cultivating their own careers in the ever expanding industry of market research.

Prior to joining quantilope, Joe served as the North American President of Jahia Solutions where developed and led the go to market organization, successfully expanding the European company to the US. Joe spent an additional 10+ years at Sitecore where, as Global Vice President, he focused on business transformation and driving sales and strategy execution to drive global market penetration.

quantilope automates consumer research to unlock high quality insights with speed & ease. Our Insights Automation Platform offers AI-driven advanced quantitative and qualitative solutions to support data-driven decision making. Founded in 2014, quantilope was named one of the top 50 most innovative suppliers for consumer research worldwide (Greenbook GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers 2021), and is one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany (Deloitte Tech Fast 50, 2021). quantilope powers consumer insights in brand awareness, market segmentation, advertising testing, product concepts and pricing analysis for over 300 brands including Nestle, Pepsi, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, PBS, OMD, and more.

