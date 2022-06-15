New Scholarship Program Will Boost Advising for Healthcare Students from Underrepresented Backgrounds

With support from Liaison International, NAAHP will grant scholarships to 50 academic advisors serving underrepresented healthcare students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Advisors for Health Professionals (NAAHP), a membership association serving health professions advisors at colleges and universities across the United States, today announced the launch of a scholarship program that will expand access to high-quality academic resources for thousands of healthcare advisors. With generous support from Liaison International , the scholarships will underwrite the cost of membership for up to 50 academic advisors serving students in healthcare fields at community colleges, minority serving institutions, and other healthcare centers focused on underrepresented populations.

"The quality of patient care and the strength of our healthcare workforce are two sides of the same coin. In 2022 alone, 1.7 million people have quit their healthcare jobs, and employers continue to grapple with the effects of staffing shortages and talent gaps," said Tony Wynne, executive director at NAAHP. "It's imperative that we provide the sort of personalized support and high-quality advising resources for every student pursuing or considering a career in healthcare."

Through membership in NAAHP, advisors gain access to educational and professional development resources, events, training, and industry connections to support their students better. The scholarship funded with support from Liaison will benefit thousands of healthcare students at community colleges and minority serving institutions (MSIs), offering higher-quality advising and support as they navigate pathways to careers in healthcare.

"Strengthening the healthcare workforce of tomorrow starts with supporting the health professions students of today," said George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison International. "This unique scholarship program is reflective of our commitment to serving healthcare professions—and providing aspiring healthcare professionals with the support and tools they need to succeed and thrive."

The scholarship program builds on years of successful collaboration between NAAHP and Liaison International, a higher education technology firm that has helped millions of students apply to academic programs at more than 1,000 colleges and universities over the last 30 years. The firm administers centralized application services for more than 30 health-focused associations and also manages ExploreHealthCareers.org , a career exploration platform which provides information on education and career pathways in healthcare for prospective students..

The two organizations announced the scholarship pilot program in conjunction with NAAHP's annual conference in Denver, Colorado. Scholarship applications will open on September 1, 2022 to coincide with NAAHP's fall membership renewal cycle. Advisors interested in applying to the program can learn more by visiting https://www.naahp.org\home.

About NAAHP: Established in 1974, the National Association of Advisors for the Health Professions is an organization of health professions advisors at colleges and universities throughout the United States, and abroad. NAAHP was established to coordinate the activities and efforts of four independent regional associations so that health professions advisors across the nation could function together and speak with one voice. It has grown steadily from that beginning into an effective national clearing house for opinions of advisors and news from acupuncture and oriental medicine, allopathic medicine, athletic trainers, chiropractic, dental, health administration, naturopathic medicine, nursing, occupational therapy, optometry, osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant, podiatric medicine, public health, speech-language-hearing, and veterinary medicine.

About Liaison International: Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison helps over 31,000 undergraduate, graduate, and post-bac programs across more than 1,500 campuses achieve their recruitment, admissions, enrollment, and student success goals. Liaison's campaign management, enrollment, and recruitment tools include TargetX and the Enrollment Marketing Platform (EMP) as well as its Centralized Application Service (CAS), Othot, SlideRoom, and Time2Track. To learn more, visit liaisonedu.com and find us on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

